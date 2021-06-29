After reading Fred Lothrop's letter in the June 18 edition of Southern Maryland News, "Trump was and is the loser," everyone needs to think about that statement. Mr. Lothrop, along with many more President Trump haters, need to stand in front of a mirror and ask themselves a few questions and be honest with themselves with their answers.
Who created the COVID-19 virus that cost the world trillions of dollars and millions of deaths? I think China did in the Wuhan lab. You can also add that our tax dollars through the National Institute of Health and the great Dr. Fauci funded this debacle. Who was one of the first to say this, only to be criticized by the liberal media? President Trump.
And, I think thousands and thousands of lives could have been saved around the world and in the United States with the use of a readily available drug hydroxychloroquine in conjunction with a combination of other drugs. Who was one of the first to promote this? President Trump.
Again the liberal media and big tech trashed him on every news station for months.
How much did President Trump request through Congress for a border wall? If my memory serves me, I think it was between 26 to 30 billion dollars. To date, this idiocy at our southern border created by this senile administration has already cost the taxpayers 186 billion dollars in 2001 and climbing daily. Rub two brain cells together if you can come up with that many and think about that. Who bad the border under control and getting better with each passing day? President Trump and his administrations' policies.
I could keep going on and on with many more facts and situations where President Trump was right and the liberal media lied to the American people, but I think you get the picture.
No, Mr. Lothrop, President Trump is not the loser. We all are. You, me, the U.S. taxpayers and the millions who passed away unnecessarily from COVID-19 because they were denied a drug that could have possibly saved their lives. Everyone is a loser from this liberal Biden agenda; inflation, open borders, unlimited government spending and loss of freedoms.
I remember my mother when I was young always reminding me of on old saying passed down through time: "Don't cut off your nose to spite your face."
Truer words were never spoken. President Trump is no longer in office, but I think a lot of people when they look in the mirror need to check their nose.
I'm quite sure a lot of them are missing at least part of theirs and don't even realize it's gone.
From the north of sanity.
Donald L. Wallace, White Plains