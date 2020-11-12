Biden/Harris/Hoyer/Pelosi/Schumer have failed.
President Trump is always right. From the beginning when he said former president Barack Obama spied on him to the present day.
Biden/Harris/Hoyer/Pelosi/Schumer have failed. All of their improprieties have completely exposed them to us that they have been performing these behavioral patterns for 200 years.
The key to the positive resolution is our beloved President Donald John Trump is the duly elected president and will have four more years and the Supreme Court will make litigation decisions based upon proven facts, not party affiliation.
These two factors will insure a successful outcome.
One other result will be the elimination of this early voting scam by going back to one Election Day with provision for solicited mail ballots.
The true judge is HaShem.