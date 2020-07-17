Was the impeachment of President Trump fair? The impeachment was the constitutionally authorized action taken by the House of Representatives. There was a trial in the Senate.
Fair could mean different things to people. Fair could mean being treated like others. Impeachment has been considered four times. In each case, one of the articles was failure to cooperate with Congress. Clearly, President Trump didn’t cooperate. He refused to produce documents and he refused to allow any testimony (although some did testify at the House hearings to draft the articles of impeachment). He was thus treated as other presidents who refused to cooperate with Congress were treated.
The other article of impeachment was abuse of power. This is somewhat different from prior articles of impeachment. However, this article is rooted in the violation of federal election law which prohibits asking a political favor of a foreign entity, governmental or not. The transcript shows that President Trump literally asked for a “favor” from a foreign government to investigate a political opponent during his call with Ukrainian President Zelensky. If Biden weren’t a declared candidate, this could be considered merely part of foreign policy. However, once Biden declared, then it became simply a political favor. So, Trump violated the law. That’s an abuse of power, since a sitting president can’t be prosecuted for a felony. No other charge would be appropriate to be voted on by the House.
So, President Trump was not treated the same way with regard to the article of abuse of power, but no other president was shown to have violated this law.
For those who think the impeachment was a hoax, they will accordingly not think it could be fair. But, a straight forward analysis of the word fair and the subsequent impeachment shows that he was treated fairly.
I note that several Republican senators, aside from Senator Romney (who voted to convict) declared on various national TV stations that what President Trump did was inappropriate and that he understood that and wouldn’t do it again. However, President Trump has now declared that what he did was appropriate and he will do it again.
If refusing to cooperate with Congress and violating the law do not warrant impeachment, then I really want to know what would.
Bill Wetmore, Waldorf