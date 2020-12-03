A gratitude of thanks and appreciation to the Calvert County Department of Parks and Recreation as they continue to pursue their mission: “Be in partnership with Calvert County residents to cultivate programs, parks and services that positively impact quality of life; preserve natural and cultural resources; provide common stability; and satisfy community needs for opportunities in recreation, wellness, knowledge and connecting with nature.”
To assist them in fulfilling their mission, the department maintains and operates five community centers. They are The North Beach Recreation Center, The Northeast Community Center in Chesapeake Beach, The Mt. Hope Community Center in Sunderland, Harriet Elizabeth Brown Community Center in Prince Frederick, and The Southern Community Center in Lusby. These centers provide a myriad of facilities, programs and services to Calvert residents, such as indoor and outdoor basketball courts, classrooms, computer labs, game rooms, meeting rooms, multi-purpose rooms, restrooms and walking/jogging trails.
The Harriet Elizabeth Brown Community Center is currently an inadequate, makeshift interim center opened in 2016 in the former SMECO building on Dares Beach Road. The citizens of Calvert County, especially of Prince Frederick, are presented with the opportunity to have a new permanent recreation and community center on a 27 acre site on Fairground Road in Prince Frederick. This new center is to be a model for indoor/outdoor recreational activities, open pavilions for group gatherings, modern ventilation/HVAC systems, well designed class and meeting rooms and designed to be flexible, not only for use today but also providing for expansion that may be needed In the future.
Just like the existing community centers in the county, the new permanent Harriet Elizabeth Brown Recreation and Community Center will be maintained and operated by the Calvert County Department of Parks and Recreation in furtherance of their mission. The county seat, Prince Frederick, should have a state-of-the-art community center that will be a community unifier, providing children/students with a safe place to meet, learn, play and just be themselves.
Now is the time for all of us to work together to support building this new permanent Harriet Elizabeth Brown Recreation and Community Center. Call, write, email, Facebook, Tweet, communicate to your county commissioners that you want — that we need — a new permanent recreation and community center in our county seat.
Become informed and then let your voice be heard. Watch the board of county commissioners meeting from Tuesday for a status report on the Harriet Elizabeth Brown Recreation and Community Center and continue to follow its progress at future commissioners’ meetings. Go to “Meetings on Demand” on the county website at www.co.cal.md.us/1501/Meetings-On-Demand.
Remember — now is the time for a permanent Harriet Elizabeth Brown Recreation and Community Center in Prince Frederick.