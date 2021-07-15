This is regarding the June 25 letter in the opinion section of Southern Maryland News titled “Carbon dioxide: Then and now” written by Martin W. Johnson.
The claim made by the author that current CO2 levels are at 0.0314% is erroneous. He gives no source for his information other than “Google.”
In fact, the first page of a Google search on the topic brings up an article (www.climate.gov/news-features/understanding-climate/climate-change-atmospheric-carbon-dioxide) by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration that references atmospheric CO2 levels in 2019 at 410 parts per million. Expressed as a decimal this is 0.00041 and as a percentage this is 0.041%. This value is about 30% higher than the value Mr. Johnson claims.
This is not a “slight” increase, and in fact it represents the highest atmospheric level of CO2 in the last 3 million years of geologic history. At that point in time global sea levels were, according to NOAA, 50 to 80 feet higher than they are today.
The highest elevation in St. Mary’s County is about 192 feet. A 50-foot sea level rise would put most of Leonardtown underwater.
The NOAA article says that the cause of this sudden rise in CO2 levels is “mostly because of the fossil fuels that people are burning for energy. Fossil fuels like coal and oil contain carbon that plants pulled out of the atmosphere through photosynthesis over the span of many millions of years. ... We are returning that carbon to the atmosphere in just a few hundred years.”
Additionally, these higher levels of CO2 lead to increase absorption by ocean waters raising ocean acidity by 30%. This results in the bleaching and dying of coral reefs around the world.
Now my point is not to excoriate Mr. Johnson. Individuals misunderstand numbers or find the consequences of climate change frightening and would rather deny it. Or they feel their economic interests are threatened. Or they take a narrow view of geologic history. But publishing their ideas without the slightest regard to reality does a disservice to the community at large.
Words published in black ink on white paper by a supposedly responsible community newspaper lend credence to concepts that have no credence. This is journalistic malfeasance and only increases the divisions that roil society today. This letter should not have been printed without a simple rejoinder from the editor reminding readers of facts that are readily available from trusted sources.