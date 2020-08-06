Many lives have been impacted during these unprecedented times causing us to look forward to life after ‘coronavirus.’ Adjusting to the recommended public health guidelines, such as social distancing and wearing a mask, has brought upon this idea of a new normal. This combined with a transition to a virtual environment has made the virus more tangible.
Moreover, this COVID-19 pandemic has shed light on the importance of public health as a collective effort between public and private sectors. It is increasingly important to be conscious of those individuals most susceptible to COVID-19. Today, approximately six million Americans are living with Alzheimer’s and remain a vulnerable population. Even more people are involved in caring for their loved ones with the disease and look to researchers, public health officials, and congressional members for a solution.
In addition to adapting in readily available ways, a push has been made toward creating a vaccine for COVID-19. Although some promising initial results have been produced, public health strategies still remain our main line of defense. Similarly, Alzheimer’s is a growing public health crisis in America and has become more important than ever.
COVID-19 disproportionately affects people over the age of 65 and puts those in assisted living facilities at immediate risk for community spread. Despite this, recent efforts have looked promising for Alzheimer’s. A major success has been bipartisan congressional leaders announcing a $350 million increase for Alzheimer’s and dementia research funding at the National Institutes of Health for the fiscal year 2020. If signed into law, funding would reach a total of $2.8 billion. This would correspond to a six-fold increase since the passage of the National Alzheimer’s Project Act.
The Alzheimer’s Association has championed this legislation and is optimistic about working towards a solution to prevent, slow, or cure Alzheimer’s. We also look to Sen. Chris Van Hollen (D-Md.) and Sen. Ben Cardin (D-Md.) to share in our efforts of mitigating the challenges Alzheimer’s poses.
Public health plays an important role in promoting cognitive function and reducing the risk of cognitive decline by educating the public and increasing awareness about the disease. It is crucial we invest nationwide in an Alzheimer’s public health response. Caring for a grandmother with dementia has given me insight into the challenges families face while caring for a loved one.
I have worked with the Alzheimer’s Association to support the three main 2020 asks: the Prevent Elder Abuse Act, the Improving HOPE for Alzheimer’s Act, and expanding access to credit for nonprofits.
Please join me. Together, we can end Alzheimer’s.