On Oct. 23, 2020, I signed out a wheel chair from ACTS for an aunt of my daughter-in-law. The aunt stayed at an assisted living facility in St. Mary's County.
She passed away in April. I asked my daughter-in-law about the chair.
Earlier on Jan. 24 her aunt had been removed to another facility. My daughter-in-law picked up her aunt’s belongings, but there was no wheelchair from ACTS. My daughter-in-law had called the assisted living facility a few times with no positive results.
My husband and I went to the facility May 1. The lady at the desk remembered my daughter-in-law. The executive director was in a meeting at the time. The lady at the desk took a picture of my contract, wrote down my phone number and said she would relay our concern to the executive director.
Late on Tuesday, May 5, I called the executive director back. She did not seem to know anything about the missing wheelchair. I filled her in. She said she would call me back by the next Monday. No call came Monday, Tuesday or Wednesday.
That Thursday, May 11, I happened to be in Leonardtown so I stopped by the sheriff’s office to file a report. Everyone was very cordial. I did have to wait a little for the correct person to come. I was told so in advance and chose to wait.
Deputy Thomas Deinert took notes as I answered questions. Afterward I did some shopping. It must have been within the hour that I received a phone call from the deputy that the wheelchair had been fund in an overflow shed and I could pick it up. I forgot to check for the feet which are missing, so I will be back.
Meanwhile I want to thank Deputy Deinert most gratefully for his quick and successful action. I really didn’t think I would see that wheelchair again.
What I would like to see come out of this is that the property of the elderly be taken care of better. Perhaps copies of lists and pictures of property should be made. Surely families’ inquiries should be handled better.