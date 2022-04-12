Calvert County commissioners are facing two difficult decisions that could affect the wealth and welfare of Calvert residents for years, if not decades, to come.
Their first decision is how to cut $20 million to balance the county’s fiscal 2023 budget. Commissioners President Earl “Buddy” Hance (R) is leading the effort to make responsible cuts in the request by digging into the facts to identify priority requirements. Commissioner Chris Gadway (R) is also looking for data to inform his deliberations.
The second is more complicated and relates to the need for both the Calvert planning commission and the county commissioners to determine what they should decide regarding the planning and zoning department's July 2021 Town Center Master Plan proposal to add as many as 10,024 new residences to Prince Frederick. Unlike the 2013 charette that provided: (1) detailed breakouts of the kinds of residences (detached homes, townhomes, mansion apartments, garden apartments, apartments over retail establishments, live-work units and retirement residences); (2) approximate locations of each type of residence; and (3) number of each type of residence (for up to 3,110 units), the planing and zoning department provided such details either late (it reported the number of residences in January), in terms too vague to be informative or not at all.
This lack of detail makes it impossible for anyone to determine accurately the plan’s impacts on Calvert residents. Clearly, so many new residences would add to congestion on local roads, strain sewerage capacity, overload public schools and potentially strain water supplies. Most significantly, addressing these problems could cumulatively add some $500 million, or more, to Calvert’s budgets through 2040.
The uncertainties regarding the proposed growth were compounded by Calvert officials’ conflicted messaging on building a 24-mile pipeline from Prince Frederick to the Solomons Wastewater Treatment Plant to transfer liquid waste to Solomons.
On Feb. 23, an employee of the department of public works reported to the planning commission that the “poop pipeline” (as it came to be known) was necessary because the Prince Frederick wastewater treatment facilities were failing. However, in a March 22 meeting before the county commissioners, the director of the department of public works reported that the wastewater treatment facilities were not failing.
In the ensuing confused discussions with the county commissioners, it became clear that nothing was clear regarding the pipeline, the relationship between the pipeline and proposed expansion of the Prince Frederick town center, or communications between Calvert officials.
Commissioners Hance and Gadway are leading efforts to identify data that would enable them to make informed decisions on the fiscal 2023 budget and the impact of the planning and zoning department's proposed growth on Calvert residents. Commissioner Mike Hart (R) seems to be joining their search for more information.
Unless they are successful, the resulting problems from the planning and zoning department's proposed growth could significantly increase the fees, taxes and frustrations of Calvert residents. As voters, Calvert residents will be able to avoid these outcomes by following these deliberations, informing candidates of their strong preferences and voting next November for candidates who are trying to make informed decisions to protect our interests rather than supporting the builders advocating accelerated growth.
Len Zuza, Solomons