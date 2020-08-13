The Board of Education of Charles County wants to make our stakeholders aware of proposed legislative changes to the current Adequate Public Facilities manual that, if adopted, would change the criteria for how Charles County Public Schools seats are allocated along with how many schools seats are allocated each year to developers.
The proposed legislative changes will impact student enrollment at schools. Increased enrollment can impact class sizes, the possible placement of portable classrooms at schools to address overcrowding, consideration of redistricting to move students from overcrowded schools to schools that are under capacity and/or the request for funding from the county and state for construction of additions to existing schools or the construction of new schools.
The Planning Commission of Charles County will conduct a public hearing on Aug. 17 at 6 p.m. to consider proposed amendments to the Zoning Ordinance, Chapter 297, Section 258 of the Code of Charles County, and the Adequate Public Facilities Manual. The office of planning and growth management with Charles County government awards school seats yearly to developers to build apartments, townhomes and/or single-family homes based on the number of available school seats for which the development is zoned.
Charles County Public Schools realizes growth is inevitable in Charles County due to our proximity to the metropolitan area. The school system wants to work with county government officials to assure adequate funding is available to address smart growth in our county and schools through requested school construction projects.
The board of education encourages everyone to read through the proposed draft legislation. Anyone can express their concerns in writing or sign up to speak during the public hearing. Charles County Public Schools staff will present testimony during the public hearing to outline some of our concerns with the proposed changes.
Information about the draft legislation and the public hearing can be found on the county government’s website under the office of planning and growth management at www.charlescountymd.gov/Home/Components/Calendar/Event/3337/763?backlist=%2fgovernment%2fplanning-and-growth-management.