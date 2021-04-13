This is in response to the article by Marty Madden in the April 9 edition of Southern Maryland News, “Commissioners look to cut budget across the board.” Citizens of Calvert County, we are fortunate to live in a county that is flush with higher-income individuals and professional two-income households because despite the apparent ineptness of our commissioners and other county officials, we continue to have a strong financial footing.
Who elected these folks? During the next election cycle, I urge you to vote for officials who care about the same things as homeowners, parents and citizens want for the future of this county instead of their apparent unsavory love affair with developers, who seek to destroy the county. The article details a budget meeting held by three commissioners, with Mark Willis, county administrator, Tim Hayden, financial director, and others. The discussion centers around a projected $1 million deficit in the proposed 2022 budget. Our unwise and ill-advised commissioners proposed two “plugs” to fill this shortfall.
One plug was a projected $14 million windfall in projected tax revenues due to COVID-19 federal stimulus payments and the other an adjusted health insurance estimate of $1.5 million, which Commissioner President Earl F. “Buddy” Hance (R) called “a one-time fluke” related to the federal money. Mr. Hayden agreed with this assessment and it seems to be an obvious truth. As Mr. Hance correctly stated, neither is sustainable.
Mr. Hayden then proposed a suggestion of using this short-term windfall instead of bond debt to pay for some already planned projects. Sounds legit to me; they could pay for one-time projects but not for adding new employee positions as they would be continual each year.
This is where the line of logic ends as the next suggestion from Mr. Willis, who is one of the players in the destruction of the rural beauty of Calvert County, along with S.B.I.G. (Small Business Interest Group), of which no members own small businesses but are an admitted coalition between county officials and developers (See Calvert Citizens United vs. Calvert County).
His illogical suggestion is to make 3% cuts to all departments since “each department comprises the team that is Calvert government.” Am I the only one that can see the absurdity of that?
Let’s propose that you are paying bills and notice you will be $100 short of the money needed to pay them all. Is it a good idea that you short every one of those bills by $10 to make up the $100 and make all of your bills delinquent, rather than determining payments based on the least amount of impact to your credit and budget? The latter is a much better way of handling this.
Back to the county — is Mr. Willis suggesting that the golf course and other frivolous county expenditures have the same weighted value as the board of education, EMS and police? Does he understand we need the services of the latter, but that the earlier are luxuries? It will take staff time and effort to determine where these cuts can be made with the least effect on our lives, but isn’t that what they are paid to do? It was heartening to hear Mr. Hance state, “I am not raising taxes.” It was equally disheartening to see Commissioner Vice President Steven R. Weems (R) make the motion to approve this absurd proposal and all three commissioners vote yes. The 2022 budget is scheduled to be ready for public review by May. I urge you to read it and voice your concerns; you can bet the developers will.