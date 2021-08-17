Forcing masks on kids in school is cruel and unnecessary.
If you follow the science, you will find no evidence to support that masking children in the classroom is a legitimate medical precaution. Children have one in a million chance of dying from COVID-19. One in a million. They are more likely to be struck by lightning than to die from COVID-19. They are more likely to die of the seasonal flu.
Forcing kids to wear masks all day in school is child abuse. It says right on the side of the boxes of the masks that they do not protect against viral disease. These are the medical grade masks that are provided to the students by our schools if they do not have one. This is the “science” that our elected officials are following.
There is not one true study that has been done on the effectiveness of masking schoolchildren to prevent the spread of COVID because there aren’t any control groups available. We can, however, look at locations (states, other countries) that have not mandated masks on children and see that in these places there are no more cases or deaths than locations that have mandated masks. Masks on children simply do not work.
Here is what I believe masks do: Exacerbate anxiety and breathing difficulties, especially for children; Impair the development of communication and language skills, especially for young children; contribute to high levels of CO2 in the human body, especially in children; become breeding grounds for dangerous bacteria, especially in children; cause severe acne and other skin problems; and possibly even affect facial development.
Children say that when they were masks they can't breathe, can't concentrate, can’t see because their glasses fog up, they feel lonely and scared, they can’t understand what others are saying and their head hurts.
Science does not support that there are any positive benefits of masking school children, for them or for those around them. And then there’s this at some places — schoolchildren and teachers and other school staff don’t have to wear masks, if they are vaccinated. [In St. Mary's, Calvert and Charles public schools, students and staff will be required to wear masks when they return to school this month.]
Even though the vaccine, we have been told, does not stop the vaccinated individual from contracting COVID, but instead may protect that individual from being hospitalized or dying from COVID.
If a vaccinated person can still get COVID, and they can, then they can also transmit COVID to others. Therefore, there is no difference between a vaccinated person and an unvaccinated person in terms of the dangers they pose to those around them. Creating a class system based on vaccination status is not only wrong but it is discrimination.
A simple, rational policy would be this: “Masks are permitted,” which would allow parents to decide what is in the best interest of their own child.
To the St. Mary's school board: You all have the power to put a stop to this abuse of our children. You are the ones who hire and fire the superintendent. He works for you. You work for the students and parents. Do your job and stand up against this madness being mandated by Superintendent Scott Smith.
To the St. Mary's County commissioners: You all control the money. Controlling the money gives you power to sway opinions and behaviors. I call on you to defund the school board until they stop this abuse of the schoolchildren of our county.
To the citizens of St. Mary’s County: With our votes, we have the power to decide who runs our school board and who our commissioners are. Let’s not forget what those who currently hold these positions have done (and not done) to protect our children from this tyranny.
Karen Sauter, Hollywood