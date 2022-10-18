I live in a little development about a half mile away from the end of Sollars Wharf Road in Calvert County. To get to my house you travel on Sollars Wharf Road past Sawpit Cove Road until you reach the crest where a spectacular scene unfolds as farmland spreads out against the backdrop of the Patuxent River. Proceeding down this hill is where the road splits farms on both sides where on the left about a half a mile away is the Patuxent River and on the right about the same distance away is the mouth of St. Leonard’s Creek.
At a sharp right turn and about one hundred yards away on the right side sat a utility pole. For many years this pole was covered with vines. Eventually these vines reached the top of the pole and then intertwined until the promise of a good nesting place enticed two mating osprey into a home where they established a good place to grow up their family. In early March until well into August these mating birds considered this utility pole as their home. Whether walking or traveling by car, many enjoyed watching God’s gift as these two mating birds played out an act of God’s wondrous creation.
This changed as on July 27 when Officer 1st Class Lopez was called to rescue two fledgling osprey. On that day a storm toppled their home on this utility pole. Officer Lopez brought these two flightless young birds to a veterinary clinic to be taken care of.
As an octogenarian I have learned that what many people say is that the “little things” have become very important. I thank God on a daily basis for the extra days he has bestowed on me to enjoy the “little things.”
So when this utility pole fell to the ground a large part of me was turned upside down, and I am pretty sure that many of my neighbors felt the same way. Well, I wanted to know if the people who provide services in Calvert County were capable of changing this extremely unfortunate “little thing.”
First off, I read an important article written by the Chesapeake Bay Foundation on osprey that heralded their life in Maryland and their season ending trek south. I called the foundation and a nice lady named Carol provided me with valuable insight.
My quest took me in a step-by-step progression that first led me to Calvert County Commissioner Mike Hart (R), who suggested that I call the Maryland Department of Natural Resources. After my brief email stating the particulars I received an email back from Tim Larney, who said that it was a utility easement and therefore I should be calling our electrical supplier. At Southern Maryland Electric Cooperative (SMECO), Tommy Short works as their environmental coordinator, and he along with David Lindsey helped set the wheels in motion. And, at this printing a new utility pole is now in place and before the osprey arrive next spring they intend to attach a new nesting platform.
Finally, it is with my deep gratitude that the people listed above came together to provide our Sollars Wharf Road osprey a home where future generations can learn to appreciate God’s gift to all of us. Who said that providing services to citizens was burdensome? Well in this case it wasn’t. Little things are important. After all, we are the people.