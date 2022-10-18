I live in a little development about a half mile away from the end of Sollars Wharf Road in Calvert County. To get to my house you travel on Sollars Wharf Road past Sawpit Cove Road until you reach the crest where a spectacular scene unfolds as farmland spreads out against the backdrop of the Patuxent River. Proceeding down this hill is where the road splits farms on both sides where on the left about a half a mile away is the Patuxent River and on the right about the same distance away is the mouth of St. Leonard’s Creek.

At a sharp right turn and about one hundred yards away on the right side sat a utility pole. For many years this pole was covered with vines. Eventually these vines reached the top of the pole and then intertwined until the promise of a good nesting place enticed two mating osprey into a home where they established a good place to grow up their family. In early March until well into August these mating birds considered this utility pole as their home. Whether walking or traveling by car, many enjoyed watching God’s gift as these two mating birds played out an act of God’s wondrous creation.