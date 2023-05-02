It is a great honor to serve the community of Solomons as its new postmaster.

I began my postal career as a rural carrier in Calvert County more than 17 years ago. I am active in the community as a volunteer at the Calvert Marine Museum and recently became certified as a Chesapeake Bay storyteller through the Maryland Department of Tourism and National Park Service. I am also a Maryland Master Naturalist and volunteer with American Chestnut Land Trust for land conservation and ecosystem protection.