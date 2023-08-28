It is a great honor to serve the community of Huntingtown as its new postmaster. I have more than 25 years with the postal service with 11 of those in a leadership role. I have always been a community-oriented person and my goal is to provide the customers and businesses a world-class service.

Our post offices also serve as a lifeline for our small businesses to reach customers no matter where they are, be it Huntingtown or across the country. The USPS continues to build on its reputation from the “ground” on up. For example — our new game-changing Ground Advantage shipping option.


  

