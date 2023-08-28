It is a great honor to serve the community of Huntingtown as its new postmaster. I have more than 25 years with the postal service with 11 of those in a leadership role. I have always been a community-oriented person and my goal is to provide the customers and businesses a world-class service.
Our post offices also serve as a lifeline for our small businesses to reach customers no matter where they are, be it Huntingtown or across the country. The USPS continues to build on its reputation from the “ground” on up. For example — our new game-changing Ground Advantage shipping option.
Pricing for USPS Ground Advantage will reflect a decrease of 1.4% relative to predecessor USPS shipping products, specifically retail prices will be 3.2% lower and commercial published prices will be 0.7% lower in comparison. With the holidays just around the corner, we are built to "Deliver for America" and Huntingtown.
If you are looking for a new career, I encourage you to apply at the Postal Service. If you have a skillset, we have more than 2,000 positions that may align. If not, we offer training and upward mobility in our leadership ranks.
I was attracted to the Postal Service because of the benefits and job security. It is a respectable career with a great organization and many opportunities. Stop by and I will assist with the application process, and I’ll encourage you to become a member of our Huntingtown team.
Two years ago, we launched "Delivering for America," a 10-year strategic plan to modernize and revitalize the Postal Service. Ambitious in its scope yet realistic in its promise, DFA is a transformational roadmap to building operational excellence, financial stability, and a sustainable future for this essential national institution.
We are pleased to report that in its first two years DFA has achieved significant and measurable successes. We recently released our second-year progress report
On behalf of the 650,000 women and men of the U.S. Postal Service, I thank you for continuing to support the Postal Service. Providing reliable mail delivery while strengthening the future of this treasured institution is our commitment to you.
Chanel Boyd
Huntingtown
The writer is postmaster of the Huntingtown Post Office.