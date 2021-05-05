It isn’t often that an elected official puts principle above party. West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin III (D) is the rare exception.
With Democrats holding a razor-thin majority in the Senate, a number of rule changes have been proposed by Democrats, including changing the 60 votes needed to pass legislation to a simple majority, and eliminating the time-honored filibuster.
Much to the chagrin of his fellow Democrats, Manchin has vowed not to weaken the filibuster under any circumstance.
“Generations of senators who came before us put their heads down and their pride aside to solve the complex issues facing our country,” Manchin is quoted as saying. “We must do the same.”
Weakening or simply scrapping the filibuster would give Democrats the rubber stamp they need to ram through the most radical agenda in history: Expanding (read: stacking) the Supreme Court of the United States from the present nine justices to thirteen; granting statehood to the District of Columbia; nationalizing elections (the “For the People Act”); replacing the Electoral Collage with a National popular vote; and expanding LGBTQ rights (the “Equality Act”).
The For the People Act would effectively nullify and supersede state laws aimed at preventing voter fraud by eliminating voter I.D. requirements at a national level, would prevent states from cleaning up their voter rolls to remove “ghost” and inactive voters, and legitimize the practice of “ballot harvesting.”
In short, states would no longer have sovereignty over their election laws.
The move to grant statehood to the District coincides with a mass-exodus from Democrat-controlled states. New York, Chicago and Pennsylvania all stand to lose seats in the U.S. House of Representatives, as violent crime and urban blight result in major demographic changes.
Democrats would automatically gain two seats in the Senate, were the push for statehood to succeed.
In the 1974 film “Chinatown,” John Houston has been diverting water from Los Angeles’ Northern Valley to create an artificial drought as part of a scheme to buy tracks of homes at fire-sale prices. Houston’s character, Noah Cross, is the richest man in the valley, and controls the water department and the police. When private investigator Jake Gittes asks, “What can you buy that you couldn’t buy before,” Cross replies, “The future, Mr. Gittes, the future.”
Is the Democrats’ push to advance their agenda at any cost really about “justice and prosperity,” or is it about expanding their own power?