With Biden’s actions on “day one” forcing schools to allow transgender men to compete in women’s sports, more female athletes will find themselves cheated out of opportunities.
The radical, liberal Democrats act as if biological realities between males and females do not exist and so, in the name of equity, they allow men to compete with women at a competitive level which only undermines the integrity of girls’ sports. It does not have any positive effect on women’s sports.
Transgender? There is no such thing. A person can rearrange their body parts, mess with hormone supplements, dress differently, get psychotherapy, change their name, demand to be addressed by different pronouns, etc., but they can never, ever change their chromosomes, period.
We all learned in biology class that it is the reality of XY and XX chromosomes that determine gender. So, if we are never to challenge science to guide us through everything from COVID-19 to global climate change, then logically we should rely on science to determine a person’s gender.
With it comes to sports, aside from purely recreational or intentional co-ed teams such as soccer or tennis, both the rules and equipment are different for the two genders. In volleyball, the net is a different height. In lacrosse, the equipment is quite different, and the list goes on.
We need to take a stand against such cheating of girls and women out of their right to compete on a level playing field. Every local and state school board needs to hear loudly from parents and everyone that they deny the feds interfering in girls’ sports.
Jim Crawford, Bryantown