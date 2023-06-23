The Calvert County Board of Education faces a two-dimensional problem in processing a proposal by board member Jana Post. Her policy statement #2305 would substantially change how the public school system selects library materials.

First, it needs to determine whether the Calvert public schools' library system exposes students to sexual materials that some parents consider inappropriate. If so, does the school library system support those parents who do not want their children to see such materials without preventing other parents, who would prefer not blocking such materials, from allowing their children to see them?


  

