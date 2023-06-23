The Calvert County Board of Education faces a two-dimensional problem in processing a proposal by board member Jana Post. Her policy statement #2305 would substantially change how the public school system selects library materials.
First, it needs to determine whether the Calvert public schools' library system exposes students to sexual materials that some parents consider inappropriate. If so, does the school library system support those parents who do not want their children to see such materials without preventing other parents, who would prefer not blocking such materials, from allowing their children to see them?
Ms. Post’s proposal did not say why such a major change is needed. So, the school board has no clear description of what problem needs to be fixed.
Second, Ms. Post did not address how her new system would function and what effect her expanded “curation” process would have on library operations. A recent article in the June 10 Washington Post reported that a majority of 1,000 complaints it studied about school libraries were filed by 11 people.
Given that Ms. Post’s proposal for reviewing complaints could take up to 180 days to complete, individuals obsessed with their appeals could overwhelm the new system with repeated demands for reconsideration. Another complication could be that the proposed system would not limit complaints to Calvert residents or parents of children in Calvert schools, thereby potentially allowing an overwhelming number of complaints.
Ms. Post needs to answer key questions to make the board of education's deliberations more substantive:
• What specific problem is she is trying to fix?
• Have the librarians in the Calvert public school system been consulted about the need for a new screening system to address her unspecified problems?
• What would be the roles of current librarians relative to the new committees if her policies were to be adopted?
• How would the new system relate to Maryland state library and other schools’ library curation policies?
• Would the removal of materials that a few parents find objectionable prevent other parents from using these materials with their children?
• Would the cumbersome process for addressing parent’s complaints create a screening process that is too vague, cumbersome, and counterproductive to be effective?
• Would guidelines for filing complaints in the new system be structured to prevent one or two individuals from overwhelming the system with serial complaints?
Her proposed new process could take a library system that is functioning well and introduce unnecessary confusion and controversy where none currently exists. Given the absence of specific complaints, her proposal appears to be a solution in search of a problem — and the proposed changes risk creating bigger problems than her new policies would solve.
Ms. Post needs to answer these key questions before the Calvert school board discusses or votes on her proposal.