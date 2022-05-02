Nine people were bitten by a rabid fox that was wandering around the U.S. Capitol in early April. When I was discussing my rabies treatment in 2020 with a friend, she was still under the assumption that rabies treatment includes shots in the stomach.
Rabies monoclonal antibodies are given via syringe around the bite area. After medical personnel get as much antibodies injected around the bite area via the five syringes, the rest of the syringes are given in both arms and both legs.
No painkillers can be given to mitigate the amount of pain when injections are being given due to medical personnel needing to be able to see if the patient has an adverse reaction to the treatment. They expect those being treated to react to the amount of pain of the injections around the bite region.
Along with the rabies monoclonal antibodies, someone treated for rabies exposure will also get their first of four rabies vaccinations that are spaced out and given on very specific days within a couple of weeks. If someone is immune compromised, their doctor can approve of a fifth rabies vaccination.
In addition to the rabies vaccination, a rabies-exposure victim may also get a tetanus booster vaccination and be put on an antibiotic to prevent infection.
Rabies is nearly always fatal once symptoms appear, according to the Maryland Department of Health.
Rabies vaccinations are not optional like COVID-19 vaccinations have been. For bite victims it's mandatory and the treatment is tracked by public health officials to ensure the treatment is carried through and the rabies bite victims do not become a threat to society by getting rabies.