I have noticed that a lot of importance seems to be attached to racial percentages. Some examples: What percent of our population is Caucasian, Black, Hispanic, Asian, etc?
Studies are done to determine what percentages of these groups are afflicted by certain diseases, graduation rates, divorce rates and college admission rates. The list goes on and on. Of course all hell breaks loose if these percentages do not correspond to the make up of prison populations or the number of times the police use deadly or any kind of force when in contact with the populace.
I have also noticed that no attention is ever dedicated to what percentages of these ethnic groups violate the laws enacted by federal, state and local governments. If such data is collected, it is not made widely known. It seems to me there would be a direct correlation.
Violations of the law is the big factor that puts the populace in contact with law enforcement, the courts, and prison. It would be easy to determine if each ethnic group is being treated fairly in traffic stops for example. Just compare the ethnic make up of police stops to the data from red light and speed cameras that have no bias. If there is a difference, there is a problem. The ethnic make up of law violators is an easy factor to determine. Just ask the victims what ethnic group the violator belonged to or record the ethnicity of those arrested for committing the crime.
It’s not difficult to determine what the ethnicity is of those who shoot at the police or resist arrest. Just ask the police officer. With violator data in hand it would not be difficult to determine if the percentages line up in use of deadly force, arrest rates and prison rates. It would seem that if one ethnic group proportionately commits more violations and has more interactions with the police than other ethnic groups, there will be a proportionate percentage of members of that ethnic group in prison or involved in use of force cases.
This data would be very helpful in determining police, court or prison racism. Such data should be widely disseminated to the public. I suspect there are those who do not want this data assembled and made known because the results could be embarrassing to some ethnic groups and devastating to race baiters.