As I read the March 12 letter to the editor “Is this newspaper an NAACP newsletter in disguise?” I am unfortunately reminded that racism still exists in Charles County.
The National Association for the Advancement of Colored People was founded for just that reason. People of color were not treated as equals in this country, and not in this county. I am a lifelong resident of Charles County (been here all my life, too). My mother, who is a hall of fame member of the Charles County branch of the NAACP, had to attend the segregated Bell Alton High School. My father was not given the opportunity to attend high school because his family worked as sharecroppers on a white family’s farm in Hughesville. He had to leave school after the eighth grade to work on the farm.
Is that the “Make Waldorf Great Again” that the author of that racist letter is trying to get back to? Let me let you in on a little secret — we are not going back there.
Commissioner President Reuben B. Collins II (D) has a right to tout his record in standing up for civil rights, especially speaking up against any bill that would “erode black voting power.” As you can tell, the commissioners are representative of the demographics of Charles County, both white and Black, male and female.
I think that the county commissioners and Southern Maryland News both represent all people of Charles County, not just those of a certain race. It was not just Black people that put Collins in office. I can tell you that I voted for Commissioner Gilbert “BJ” O. Bowling III (D) in District 1, and it had nothing to do with the color of his skin, yet with his values and how I thought he could lead the district in which I grew up.
As for the recent general election, President Joe Biden did get the highest vote total of any president in history. He also turned a few of those predominately red states blue. What does that tell us? It tells us that race was not as much of a factor in the recent election as the author of the letter wants you to believe. Blacks did factor in the vote because we had to fight for so many years just for the opportunity, and yet today there are tactics to suppress our vote.
There is then the issue of trash and crime stated in the racist letter. May I ask, did we see just Black people place all the trash and commit all the crime in Charles County?
The answer to trash is simple. If you see trash, pick it up. Adopt a street. With crime there seems to be this stereotypical belief that Black people commit all the crime, and this could not be further from the truth. There is only outrage when Black people commit crime. Where was the same outrage at the murders of Trayvon, Breonna, Ahmaud, and George? Yet, a white man can walk into a church and murder its church members only to be taken peacefully.
Or, even today after the tragic murders of eight Asian American workers, their alleged white murderer was also taken away peacefully.
Dare we speak of the events of Jan. 6? I am not saying that the police should have killed those people, but only comparing the difference of how people of color are treated versus their white counterparts.
Our eyes must be open to the fact that racism still exists. This is why we have the NAACP and why Black lives matter.