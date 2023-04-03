The Maryland House of Delegates has approved the state budget for fiscal 2024, including a major new funding commitment for the Southern Maryland Rapid Transit (SMRT) Project.
A year ago Congress appropriated $5 million to begin the final planning phase of the SMRT project. The State responded with an equal commitment of $5 million, required by legislation enacted by the General Assembly in 2021 which mandates the Maryland Department of Transportation to promptly undertake all steps necessary to complete the design, engineering, and environmental studies required before construction can begin.
This combined $10 million in federal and State funding is shown on the page describing SMRT in MDOT’s new Consolidated Transportation Program, but more money will be needed to complete the project’s final planning phase.
The Charles County commissioners have submitted a new funding request to the congressional delegation for the next round of federal earmarks, and Charles and Prince George’s counties have designated SMRT as a top priority in their annual letters to the MDOT secretary. Discussions in recent months with state leaders have emphasized the need to include additional funding for SMRT in the state’s budget for fiscal 2024 that would be available to match future federal appropriations — and possibly complete the funding required for the next phase of the project.
In his first budget Gov. Wes Moore (D) requested a significant increase in state funds for future transportation needs. In its budget deliberations the House Appropriations Committee settled on $100 million for this purpose, targeting the legislature’s transportation priorities and the need to match future federal appropriations for transportation projects.
Last month the House of Delegates approved the state budget bill for fiscal 2024 (HB 200), including the following provision which will become law with the approval of the state Senate: “$100,000,000 in general funds is added to the appropriation for program Y01A02.01 Dedicated Purpose Account within the State Reserve Fund to support the state match for future federal grant awards and to fund future environmental studies for the Red Line and Southern Maryland Rapid Transit projects.”
This new state budget commitment is significant.
It means that when the Congress approves additional earmark appropriations for SMRT, state money will be on hand to match it, dollar for dollar.
It means that the progress of the final phase of required environmental studies for SMRT will not be interrupted midstream by a lack of funding.
And it means that that MDOT will have the money it needs to fulfill its mandate to promptly complete the design, engineering, NEPA process and secure a federal record-of-decision for SMRT.
When this work is finished, we will be able to pursue the capital funding needed to begin construction of this new 18.7-mile rapid transit line from Waldorf and White Plains in Charles County to the Branch Avenue METRO Station in Prince George’s County.
SMRT is a need and merit-based State priority, confirmed by the findings of five major State studies over the last 25 years. It will bring fast, safe, and accessible rapid transit service to the half-million residents of the MD5-US301 corridor, one of the most congested and gridlocked in the State, many of whom suffer through one of the worst and longest daily commutes in America.
A major new State funding commitment to a consequential and transformational regional infrastructure project with the potential to expand the tax base by $5 to $6 billion, is the work of many key players. Elected leaders and staff at all three levels of government—local, State and federal—have been working together for years to put the Southern Maryland Rapid Transit Project on the fast track to implementation.
Gary V. Hodge, White Plains
The writer is president of Regional Policy Advisors.