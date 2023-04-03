The Maryland House of Delegates has approved the state budget for fiscal 2024, including a major new funding commitment for the Southern Maryland Rapid Transit (SMRT) Project.

A year ago Congress appropriated $5 million to begin the final planning phase of the SMRT project. The State responded with an equal commitment of $5 million, required by legislation enacted by the General Assembly in 2021 which mandates the Maryland Department of Transportation to promptly undertake all steps necessary to complete the design, engineering, and environmental studies required before construction can begin.