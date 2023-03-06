I am commenting on the Feb. 24 article in Southern Maryland News titled "Changes coming to reading help in county elementary schools" about doing away with the Reading Recovery program in Charles public schools and instead using classroom interventions.

I have devoted over 20 years of my life to working with young struggling readers as a Reading Recovery teacher in Charles County. I have had the pleasure of teaching many children how to be lifelong readers and writers; there is no better joy for a teacher.