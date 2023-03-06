I am commenting on the Feb. 24 article in Southern Maryland News titled "Changes coming to reading help in county elementary schools" about doing away with the Reading Recovery program in Charles public schools and instead using classroom interventions.
I have devoted over 20 years of my life to working with young struggling readers as a Reading Recovery teacher in Charles County. I have had the pleasure of teaching many children how to be lifelong readers and writers; there is no better joy for a teacher.
The goal of Reading Recovery is to prevent literacy failure in first-grade students; early intervention is the key to success for these children. The act of reading is an extremely complex process, involving many parts of the brain to "work together" to problem solve and comprehend information. While many children learn how to read easily, this is not the case with all students.
Children do not learn in the same way, or at the same pace, which is sadly what a prescribed reading "program" demands, leaving no room for meeting individual needs, hence, leaving many students behind. That is the power of Reading Recovery — it allows the teacher to observe children daily and over time, and to use the child’s strengths to create opportunities to learn. Daily lessons include reading familiar and new books and composing a written message, as both reading and writing reinforce knowledge about letters, words, sounds and language.
Just for the record, Reading Recovery teachers work with 8 to 10-plus Reading Recovery students a year, as well as small intervention groups of students in kindergarten, first and second grades, for a total of 50 to 60 students a year, reaching more students than a classroom teacher.
Finally, I’d like to challenge the writer of the article, Darryl Kinsey Jr., as well as Shawna Mayon Marks, founder of Charles County Moms of Color, and Mike Lucas, Charles school board chair, to observe a Reading Recovery lesson. I know you will be welcomed with open arms, as Reading Recovery teachers are always happy to share student success stories. You will observe a 30-minute lesson with direct and intense instruction in both reading and writing that you will not see in any other educational setting, ever.
I also challenge all parents of former and current Reading Recovery students to reach about and share your child’s success stories. If anyone knows the power of Reading Recovery, it’s the parents and students that have benefitted from this amazing intervention. It’s a sad day for the young children of Charles County if Reading Recovery is indeed "scrapped" as the article stated was in the school board's plans.