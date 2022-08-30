On behalf of the real estate industry and over 1,900 member-businesses across Southern Maryland, we would like to emphasize our support for the transfer tax exemption in St. Mary’s County.

At a time when housing affordability continues to worsen as the housing market adapts to reflect current economic changes, the Southern Maryland Association of Realtors supports the St. Mary’s Board of County commissioners’ efforts to provide the legal clarification to continue to allow the transfer tax reduction of up to $300 on a primary residence transaction in St. Mary’s County.