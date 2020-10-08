In civilized society, the young are told to respect their elders. This is to teach humility and the importance of wisdom borne from quantity of experience, in part. It also has religious roots. Unfortunately this request has recently fallen on deaf ears.
Generational divides aren’t new, but I predict the tension is at a relative high. It’s said of progress that “we stand on the shoulders of giants,” meaning that humans develop knowledge with a head start provided by those who came before. As long as these virtues are acclaimed, it is improper to human development for the young to passively dismiss millennia of philosophy, social studies and science as an antiquated waste.
Notwithstanding appreciation for scientific advancements, there’s a danger of excessive hubris within perceiving every nuanced socio-political issue plaguing society since the ancients to be at the cusp of discovering some objectively beneficial solution separate from any input prior to the present generation.
The cultural upheaval that occurs with a movement as profound as the Information Age has a significant popular impact that’s lost on many young minds. For brevity, it seems agreeable that young adults are surrounded by reassurances about the present times propagating how ‘this is a golden era of interconnectedness; we know more than ever before.’ If taken at face-value, this trains the more impressionable into a passive smugness. Then, it manifests as a rash discrediting of elders, both ancestral and current, who weren’t born as late, resulting in bias toward the middle-aged and elderly.
Many have witnessed or experienced something relevant and therefore understand. For the sake of the rest, consider a phrase like “OK, boomer,” familiar to anyone observing internet culture. This specific example may have started as an unserious idiom to criticize Baby Boomer or Generation X speakers displaying legitimate lack of cultural adaptation. Due to reductionism, derogatory usage of “boomer” devolved into blanket dismissal of the entire generation and anything labelled outdated. It’s an inadvertent defamation tactic employed against anyone expressing opposition to some part of modernity. If applied to one’s own family and lineage, the bias overwrites and gradually damages preexisting relationships.
This region’s culture isn’t any exception to this. I’ve heard references to open fraternity organizations active in Southern Maryland (Optimist Club, Lions Clubs, etc) described as “a bunch of old white men” — these responsible for organizing some of the largest community-gathering events in their respective counties, having their charity reduced to their appearance and therein belittled. Since membership is largely retirees, it makes sense that the organizations would be lacking young, who still want to develop a worldly career. It likely isn’t a hurtful insult in itself, but it’s still pitiful reflected in this trend of ‘elders’ being immune to appreciation because their age espouses the opposite impression from some young people.
I don’t mean that respect is unconditional for the elderly. Yet, instead of treating it as a privilege to be lost, to disrespect has perhaps become the default disposition. The presumptions within this attitude birth stereotypes that affect even those majority of your grandparents who don’t deserve the disrespect. This conclusion doesn’t intend to justify adults turning against children by a flawed mirroring of their judgment.
This letter should be merely regarded as a reprimand to the many spoiled undergraduates I’ve interacted with who overtly take pride in disrespecting their non-interloping, well-meaning family; and by the family, as an attempt at a partial hypothesis for phenomena you may have detected unfolding. Raising children with virtues like loyalty can likely offset this attitude while still allowing kids to form their own ideas.