Thanks for the June 16, front page coverage in Southern Maryland News by Cecelia Shilling of our St. Mary's County Health Department informational briefing of June 7 where our chief health officer, Dr. Meena Brewster, and county Sheriff Steve Hall (R) cited detailed valid information to the coming federally illegal attempts of "narco-state Maryland" to enable and promote a massive federally illegal "recreational" marijuana industry to explode throughout the entire state.

To quantify the problem, the ounce and a half of pot allowed under this destructive policy would permit every adult stoner throughout Maryland to possess over 100 joints of unlimited potency pot without fear of arrest. With decades of records from periodic Youth Behavioral Health Surveys from our public schools revealing that "drugs are being sold and used in our schools," the local school drug pushers will be ecstatic, while parents, teachers and first responders should be horrified.


  

