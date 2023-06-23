Thanks for the June 16, front page coverage in Southern Maryland News by Cecelia Shilling of our St. Mary's County Health Department informational briefing of June 7 where our chief health officer, Dr. Meena Brewster, and county Sheriff Steve Hall (R) cited detailed valid information to the coming federally illegal attempts of "narco-state Maryland" to enable and promote a massive federally illegal "recreational" marijuana industry to explode throughout the entire state.
To quantify the problem, the ounce and a half of pot allowed under this destructive policy would permit every adult stoner throughout Maryland to possess over 100 joints of unlimited potency pot without fear of arrest. With decades of records from periodic Youth Behavioral Health Surveys from our public schools revealing that "drugs are being sold and used in our schools," the local school drug pushers will be ecstatic, while parents, teachers and first responders should be horrified.
A virtual bloodbath of violence and terror will certainly surge throughout the state, as it has in pot-friendly Baltimore and in Colorado and other stoner-caucus-led, drug-trafficker friendly states. This should alarm all potential victims of such an increasing drug-related holocaust of soaring addiction, overdose deaths, suicides, traffic fatalities, shootings and irrational random violence.
The catastrophic damages to children, families and communities from the current massive prevalence of federally-illegal marijuana use and trafficking are well-documented in numerous valid studies, including the St. Mary's health department's "Opioid Education Course for Parents and Guardians;" the SAMHSA study "Know the Risks of Marijuana;" the CDC study "Health Effects of Marijuana;" the Brookings Institute study "Pot, water theft, and environmental harms in the U.S." and other federal research.
Such widely-documented health/science-based opposition to marijuana legalization should form the persuasive basis for our commissioners and health officials to petition Gov. Wes Moore (D) to request a postponement of the start date of July 1 to allow time to consider how our commissioners can prevent the personal destruction so prevalent in other states whose drug-money corrupted public officials are responsible for fraudulently enabling the drug cartels' violent and lucrative federally-illegal marijuana commerce there.
We parents have for decades advocated harm-reduction policies that would help reduce the drug-related carnage in the U.S. The following are some of those policies needed immediately to offset the coming damages from a state’s unconstitutional legalizing of federally-illegal “recreational” marijuana.
Mandate a drug test of all violent arrestees to identify what substances may have contributed to their violence.
Adopt non-punitive random student drug testing in public schools to identify and treat student drug users.
And file a federal restraining order to stop the federally illegal marijuana manufacturing businesses in St. Mary's County.
A May 27, 2023, Washington Post article informed about federal law enforcement involvement in Colorado. Since recreational marijuana was legalized in Colorado in 2014, federal prosecutors in that state have obtained eight indictments for marijuana distribution conspiracies. Under the federal Controlled Substances Act, marijuana since 1970 has been in the top category for addictive and dangerous substances.
Let's all pray to God that our good, non-corrupted public officials will protect us and our families from federally illegal marijuana, whatever that takes.