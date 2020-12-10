I read recently that the latest Republican Party gambit will be to characterize the incoming Biden administration as “elitist” and out of touch with ordinary folks. While I’m sure many GOP anti-elitists will be lining up to pay the $200,000 initiation fee to Trump’s Florida club, in the interest of those who are a little short this month I offer an alternative anti-elitist activity: Let’s get rid of the Electoral College.
The Founding Fathers were the very soul of elitism; they had little faith in the ability of the people to make important decisions and were concerned about a “tyranny of the majority” that might arise out of direct democracy. So they set up institutional buffers to prevent the great unwashed from getting too close to the machinery of government.
One was the U.S. Senate, consisting of two members from each state regardless of population, who, from 1789 to 1914, were elected by state legislatures, not by popular vote. This body was intended to act as a brake on what came out of the directly-elected House of Representatives. Today, two senators from California represent about 40 million people, while two senators from Wyoming represent roughly 564,000 people; and each senator’s vote has a weight of one.
Then, there is the Electoral College. Even in the late 18th Century when the right to vote was restricted — no women, for example — there was concern about an unfiltered relationship between the individual voter and the presidency. The Electoral College was designed to preserve “the sense of the people” while assuring that the president was chosen by “men most capable of analyzing the qualities adapted to the station.”
The number of electors for a state equals the size of its congressional delegation — senators and representatives. California has 55 electoral votes and Wyoming has three. What these electors represent, in terms of votes cast for a presidential candidate, varies because in almost all states the candidate with the most votes gets all the electors. It is thus possible for a candidate who receives the largest popular vote nationwide to lose the presidency, which has happened five times so far in our history — three times in the 19th Century and twice in the 21st (Bush in 2000 and Trump in 2016).
So, instead of fostering a tyranny of the majority, the Electoral College can foster a tyranny of the minority, something that anti-elitists concerned for the rights of the people should find repugnant. That being the case, I’m sure we can all agree that it should be abolished.