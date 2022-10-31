In October 1962, I was a senior at the new Calvert Senior High School. Our senior year included a segment on World War II and the destruction wrought by the two atomic bombs that had been dropped on Japan in 1945 bringing an end to that war.

I recall the stark black and white photographs of the total devastation that occurred. Little did we know that before the month passed, we would experience the most intense crisis of our time. From photographic confirmation on Oct. 15, 1962, by U2 surveillance flights, to capitulation by the Soviet Leader Nikita Khrushchev on Oct. 28, nuclear confrontation that could have destroyed two continents and further affected the entire world became known as the Cuban Missile Crisis.