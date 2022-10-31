Reflections of 60 years ago on the Cuban Missile Crisis
LETTER TO THE EDITOR
Thomas E. “Tim” Hutchins, Venice, Fla.
The writer is a former Republican Calvert County commissioner, former Maryland secretary of veterans affairs and former superintendent of the Maryland State Police.
In October 1962, I was a senior at the new Calvert Senior High School. Our senior year included a segment on World War II and the destruction wrought by the two atomic bombs that had been dropped on Japan in 1945 bringing an end to that war.
I recall the stark black and white photographs of the total devastation that occurred. Little did we know that before the month passed, we would experience the most intense crisis of our time. From photographic confirmation on Oct. 15, 1962, by U2 surveillance flights, to capitulation by the Soviet Leader Nikita Khrushchev on Oct. 28, nuclear confrontation that could have destroyed two continents and further affected the entire world became known as the Cuban Missile Crisis.
Its beginning was rooted in the 1959 revolution in Cuba which brought Fidel Castro into power, and later his regime sought closer ties with the Soviet Union. Khrushchev saw such an alliance as an opportunity to level the nuclear weapons deployment field and consequently its position in the Cold War strategy; also driven by his desire to check China’s influence in the area.
On Oct. 22, 1962, at 7 p.m., President John F. Kennedy made what has been cited by Ted Sorenson, who was the President’s speech writer, “As the most important speech historically, in terms of impact on our planet." I watched the speech on TV at our home in Barstow, contemplating the implications for our area if nuclear weapons were used.
Years later in reading more of those critical 13 days added additional insight: such as the military being placed on the highest alert ever at DEFCON2 on Oct. 24; of Pope John XXIII’s message to the Kremlin, “We beg all governments not to remain deft to the cry of humanity. That they do all in their power to save peace;" and the tragic notation of the only casualty of the crisis, USAF U2F pilot Maj. Rudolf Anderson, who was shot down over Cuba on Oct. 27.
I saw Cuba for the first time in March 2002 at Camp Xray in Guantanamo, where the terrorists that had been captured in Afghanistan following the Sept. 11 attacks on our country were being held.
In June 2017 with the opening of our embassy there, I took my youngest son Chris to Havana. Among the sites we saw were the remnants of Maj. Anderson’s U2 plane, a stark reminder for a son who has become a pilot of the cost of brinksmanship.
In Havana, one of the most beautiful sites is El Cristo De La Habana, the Christ of Havana, and in its shadow the former home of Che Guevara, one of Castro’s close associates. In the old capitol building are statues of former U.S. President Abraham Lincoln and President of Mexico Benito Juarez, to whom Lincoln returned land that was taken adjacent to the Rio Grande, and of course Hemingway’s haunts.
The visit to Havana brought a degree of closure to the events of October 1962. However, we must continue to be engaged there and with all other countries of the Americas.
The importance of communication with clarity is key throughout the dialogue of international negotiations not only of 60 years ago, but just as important today in the conflict with Russia’s current president, Vladmir Putin. It is not a time for “off the cuff comments.” Rather, the current and future administrations would be well served to retrieve and study every word and approach of those crucial thirteen days in October 1962.
