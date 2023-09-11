On Sept. 17 we celebrate the United States Constitution. The day is also known as Citizenship Day. This four-page document, signed on Sept. 17, 1787, established the government of the United States.
“Constitution” in the Merriam-Webster Dictionary is defined as: The basic principles and laws of a nation, state or social group that determine the powers and duties of the government and guarantee certain rights to the people in it; and a written instrument embodying the rules of a political or social organization. The Oxford English Dictionary defines a constitution as "a body of fundamental principles or established precedents according to which a state or organization is governed." The Collins dictionary says a constitution consists of "the fundamental principles on which a state is governed, especially when considered as embodying the rights of subjects."
Constitution Day became a national observance in 2004 when former Sen. Robert Byrd (D) passed a bill designating Sept. 17 as the day for citizens to commemorate the signing of the U.S. Constitution and learn more about our founding document.
As our forefathers were forming the framework for a new nation, they met to determine the path forward. In Philadelphia on May 14, 1787, the Federal Convention convened to revise the Articles of Confederation. It became clear the current articles did not reflect what was needed and it would be necessary to draft a document to reflect an entirely new frame of government.
The delegates continued to meet throughout the summer, in closed sessions, redrafting the articles of the new Constitution. Among the primary concerns were how much power to allow the central government, how many representatives each state should have in Congress and how these representatives should be elected — directly by the people or by the state legislators. On Sept. 17, 1787, the delegates to the Constitutional Convention met for the last time to sign the document they had created.
According to the Records of the Continental and Confederation Congresses and the Constitutional Convention, in the National Archives, the Resolution from Constitutional Convention Concerning Ratification of the Proposed Constitution, sometimes called the "fifth page" of the Constitution, spelled out how the new Constitution would be adopted by the United States and how the new government would be put into effect.
Instead of seeking the consent of Congress and the 13 state legislatures, the delegates to the Constitutional Convention proposed that the Constitution “be laid before the United States in Congress assembled” and then submitted to special ratifying conventions elected by the people in each of the states. Once nine states had ratified it, this new instrument of government would go into effect in those nine states.
This process was carefully devised to ensure that the authority of the new government came from the people. Without the resolution, the Constitution, in the words of James Madison, “was nothing more than the draft of a plan, nothing but a dead letter, until life and validity were breathed into it by the voice of the people."
Recalling the British violation of civil rights before and during the Revolution, the opponents to the Constitution demanded a "bill of rights" that would spell out the immunities of individual citizens. Several state conventions in their formal ratification of the Constitution asked for such amendments; others ratified the Constitution with the understanding that the amendments would be offered.
The first 10 amendments of the Constitution are known as the Bill of Rights. Through the years there have been 27 amendments to the Constitution.
1st Amendment (1791): Guarantees the right to the freedoms of speech, press, and religion. Protects the right to petition the government.
2nd Amendment (1791): Guarantees the people's right to own and bear arms for their defense.
3rd Amendment (1791): Citizens cannot be forced to quarter soldiers during times of peace.
4th Amendment (1791): Citizens cannot be forced to subject themselves to seizure and search without a search warrant and probable cause.
5th Amendment (1791): Prohibits abuse of governmental authority in legal procedures. Establishes rules for indictment by eminent domain and grand jury. Guarantees the due process rights. Protects citizens from self-incrimination and double jeopardy.
6th Amendment (1791): Guarantees fair and speedy jury trial and the rights to know the accusation, the accuser, and to find counsel and witnesses.
7th Amendment (1791): Reserves individuals' rights to jury trial depending on the civil case, and cases already examined by not be re-opened by another court.
8th Amendment (1791): Forbids exorbitant bails and fines and punishment that is unusual or cruel.
9th Amendment (1791): Reserves the rights of citizens which are not specifically mentioned by the U.S. Constitution.
10th Amendment (1791): Reserves powers that are not given to the U.S. government under the Constitution, nor prohibited to a State of the U.S., to the people and the States.
Amendments Ratified in the 1700's
11th Amendment (1795): State sovereign immunity. States are protected from suits by citizens living in another state or foreigners that do not reside within the state borders. Ratified: Feb. 7, 1795
Amendments Ratified in the 1800's
12th Amendment (1804): Modifies and clarifies the procedure for electing vice-presidents and presidents.
13th Amendment (1865): Except as punishment for criminal offense, forbids forced-slavery and involuntary servitude.
14th Amendment (1868): Details Equal Protection Clause, Due Process Clause, Citizenship Clause, and clauses dealing with the Confederacy and its officials.
15th Amendment (1870): Reserves citizens the suffrage rights regardless of their race, color, or previous slave status.
Amendments Ratified in the 1900's
16th Amendment (1913): Reserves the U.S. government the right to tax income.
17th Amendment (1913): Establishes popular voting as the process under which senators are elected.
18th Amendment (1919): Denies the sale and consumption of alcohol.
19th Amendment (1920): Reserves women's suffrage rights.
20th Amendment (1933): Also known as the "lame duck amendment," establishes date of term starts for Congress (January 3) & the President (January 20).
21st Amendment (1933): Details the repeal of the Eighteenth Amendment. State laws over alcohol are to remain.
22nd Amendment (1951): Limit the terms that an individual can be elected as president (at most two terms). Individuals who have served over two years of someone else's term may not be elected more than once.
23rd Amendment (1961): Reserves the right of citizens residing in the District of Columbia to vote for their own Electors for presidential elections.
24th Amendment (1964): Citizens cannot be denied the suffrage rights for not paying a poll tax or any other taxes.
25th Amendment (1967): Establishes the procedures for a successor of a President.
26th Amendment (1971): Reserves the right for citizens 18 and older to vote.
27th Amendment (1992): Denies any laws that vary the salaries of Congress members until the beginning of the next terms of office for Representatives.
The U.S. Constitution is a set of rules that guides how our country works. The Constitution tells us what the branches of the government are, what powers they have and how they work. It also states the rights of citizens. The government’s other laws do not allow us to disagree with the Constitution. The Constitution may be amended, or changed, but this is generally more difficult to do than passing an ordinary law.
Mike Barbour
The writer is the Americanism Programs chairperson for Southern Maryland American Legion Post 221.
Featured Local Savings
Let the news come to you
Get any of our free email newsletters.Explore newsletters