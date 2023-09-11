On Sept. 17 we celebrate the United States Constitution. The day is also known as Citizenship Day. This four-page document, signed on Sept. 17, 1787, established the government of the United States.

“Constitution” in the Merriam-Webster Dictionary is defined as: The basic principles and laws of a nation, state or social group that determine the powers and duties of the government and guarantee certain rights to the people in it; and a written instrument embodying the rules of a political or social organization. The Oxford English Dictionary defines a constitution as "a body of fundamental principles or established precedents according to which a state or organization is governed." The Collins dictionary says a constitution consists of "the fundamental principles on which a state is governed, especially when considered as embodying the rights of subjects."


  

