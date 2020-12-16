Somebody needs to toss the author of last week’s “Watch for the art of the steal" opinion letter [by Mike Turner in the Dec. 11 edition of Southern Maryland News] a piece of rope, to help him climb out of the rabbit hole where he currently resides. It is disturbing that so many people, the author referenced above included, are willing to regurgitate the ridiculous lies being propagated by others with agendas that are clearly not about helping to pull this country together to help us solve our problems.
Before criticizing President-elect Joe Biden, perhaps it would help to dig out apparently little used critical thinking skills, and try using them to learn about the real Donald Trump. The information is out there, you just need to put your own brain to work, rather than sponging up the stew of distortions that seem to sustain so many Americans today.
Facts matter.
Find them.
Use them.
Robert Ansell, La Plata