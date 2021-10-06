Our administration tells us that it will spend $3.5 trillion and it will cost the tax payers "zero dollars." They have a two pronged plan on how this will be paid for, by taxing big corporations and taxing rich individuals. I need to comment on this operation and I will address the "tax the rich" first.
Keep in mind our leaders on Capitol Hill are much richer than us tax payers. They are the ones who write the laws and tax code. They exempted themselves from paying taxes like we do. So the tax laws are written by rich people, for rich people, with the intention of making themselves and their friends even richer.
The rich will continue to enhance their income with the help of friends in congress. On TMZ last month, they had an article where some guy named Jeff, one of the richest people in the world, just had an amicable divorce from his wife after many many years of marriage. They still live together and cohabitate. They realized that their taxes would be lower if they did not file as married. Our rich lawyers put this into the tax code. There are many more cases like this, so don't anticipate the rich folks to help pay off this $3.5 trillion debt.
Taxing large corporations is an oxymoron. In a nut shell, large corporations are owned by stockholders, many of the stockholders are our elected officials on Capitol Hill, and some of them sit on the board of directors of said companies. So, if taxes are to be increased on these companies, this will cut into the profits of these elite, and they won't put up with it. What they will do is raise prices to the consumers (you and me) to assure that their income is not reduced. So essentially it is us that will be paying for these increased taxes, and not the corporations.
Another option for these corporations is to move overseas, where corporate taxes can not be charges by the IRS. It does happen, for example, out of all the major breweries in America, all but one are owned by overseas companies. The next time you pop open a Budweiser or Miller Lite, keep in mind that your money is going overseas.
I'm sure this letter will initiate some rebuttal, and I am fine with that, but please keep any response polite and responsible. Please remember that actions have consequences.