My goodness, Mr. Troy O. Hawkins, I am just overwhelmed by your pure disgust at the billboard in Calvert County in your letter to the editor in the Aug. 13 edition of Southern Maryland News. Your dislike of the people who run Calvert County, who by the way were elected by those decent, hard-working people who live there, comes through in flying colors.
Your statement that you are offended that “white men and women in this country are so hurt by the new administration,” your words not mine, is confusing. I haven’t seen the polls on that anywhere. I won’t venture a guess as to where you got this piece of dung unless you just happen to have some racist views of your own that you are now sharing. You cough up all the Democrats' talking points, most of which are disproven nonsense about the former president, and are excited to think that everyone is just delighted to have a president suffering from dementia pretending to run the country.
You talk about the Republicans of Calvert County violating every commandment of human decency is like New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo teaching a class on being fair to women in the workplace.
Mr. Hawkins, Republicans are not like you. We have the mental capacity to remember how your ilk treated former President Donald Trump from the day he announced his candidacy for the office. We remember the Russian collusion nonsense thrust upon him throughout his time in office. We remember the fake impeachment effort. We remember the names he was called all the way from from Hitler to idiot.
Grow up, Mr. Hawkins. What goes around comes around. Pay some attention to what the current goofy president is doing to our nation with his open border policy. Look how he is taking your savings through inflation. Look at what you are paying at the gas pump because he has attacked our domestic oil producers. Look at him now begging the Arabs to provide us more oil. Check out what you are now paying for bread and milk. Take a look at the skyrocketing crime rates.
Try hard to think of these past things your group did to Trump before you get your shorts in a wad over some unfriendly signs in Calvert County.