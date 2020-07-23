For many years, we have embraced movies, novels and plays with the theme that individuals are mixed bags of good and evil, that no one is purely one thing or another. It seems that we are intolerant of that notion in real life.
If a person, living or historical, is revealed to have a dark side, a shameful underbelly of behaviors or attitudes, then that person is judged quite harshly, disregarding any good things that same person may have done. Our current judgement of Thomas Jefferson is a case in point. According to varsitytutors.com, Jefferson was the “author of the Declaration of Independence, Governor of Virginia, Minister to France, Secretary of State and, of course, the third President of the United States. ... A close study of his life would reveal such remarkable accomplishments as lawyer, architect, naturalist, paleontologist, inventor, agronomist and linguist.”
And yet, because we know Jefferson as a life-long slave holder, a fact shamefully inconsistent with his statement in the Declaration “that all men are created equal,” we have dismissed as irrelevant all positives in his character and accomplishments that were of benefit to the world. Ignoring or excusing the failures or abuses of our “heroes” is dead wrong; the truth should be exposed, even, maybe especially, when it is ugly. However, it is also wrong to ignore or dismiss the positive aspects of that person’s life.
In another example, Martin Luther King Jr.’s adultery came to light following his assassination; this fact in no way obliterates the overwhelmingly positive nature of his life’s work and its benefits to our country. Both Jefferson and King were men who may be justly appreciated, while acknowledging that they were not admirable nor right in all ways. I believe this understanding could be of help as our public discourse continues.