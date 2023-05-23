Navy Chief Petty Officer Albert Eugene Hayden was from St. Mary's County. He died in 1941 on the USS Oklahoma, on a date that will live in infamy.

Hayden enlisted in the U.S. Navy to fight in World War I and was assigned to the USS Texas. He was a career Navy officer and had the unfortunate circumstance of being stationed at Pearl Harbor.


