We had a successful Flag Day disposal ceremony at the St. Mary's County governmental center on June 14, retiring more than 762 flags. Of course, this is only just one day of the year where we show proper respect for our nation’s symbol and all it represents. The retirement of unserviceable flags is a befitting end to the life cycle of flags that have served a useful purpose.
Flag retirement is defined in the U. S. Flag Code: Title 4; Chapter 1 as “The flag, when it is in such condition that it is no longer a fitting emblem for display, should be destroyed in a dignified way, preferably by burning” (www.legion.org/flag/code). This degraded condition would include flags that are ripped, torn, faded or heavily soiled (minor soiling may be removed by washing).
Just a reminder to the general public — there are at least seven repositories located within St. Mary’s County for unserviceable flags. The main repositories are located at the three libraries, the three senior centers, Leonardtown Ace Hardware, and in front of American Legion Post 221, located at 21690 Colton’s Point Road in Avenue (available 24/7). Flags may be deposited 365 days a year and are collected throughout the year for proper disposal during the Flag Day activities.
The Southern Maryland American Legion provides flag education in 24 of the 25 St. Mary’s County public and parochial elementary schools in the form of their “Flags for First Graders” program. During the 2021-2022 academic year, 2,178 students received the presentation. A big shout out goes to the principals and staff who welcome the program into their schools.
Additionally, if any group would desire to have assistance with their color guards, a flag-related presentation at one of their meetings or if they have questions regarding flag protocols and etiquette, they may contact Mike Barbour at mcgabell@md.metrocast.net or 301-769-4569 (leave a message with contact information).
Mike Barbour, Abell
The author is the Americanism programs chairperson for American Legion Post 221.