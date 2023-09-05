I remember Sept. 11, 2001, when my office and I received word that Flight 11 crashed into the World Trade Center's North Tower at 8:46 a.m. Flight 175 crashed into the South Tower at 9:03 a.m.
I was stunned. Close to home, the west side of the Pentagon was hit at 9:37 a.m. and at 10:03 a.m. United Flight 93 crashed near Shanksville, Pa. It was hard to grasp the gutless and demonic acts that were perpetrated against our country, our freedoms and thousands of truly innocent lives. In a period of 22 minutes, a senseless execution to our beloved country took place.
Do you remember the 2,996 lives that were taken on Sept. 11, 2001, and the impact to victims’ families, friends and all Americans? There were thousands that were injured and long-term health effects had risen as a consequence of the attacks. The reality of the potential of unimaginable evil that came to our shores was a rude awakening. The hate that seeped into the American people confirmed the fears of Arabs and Muslims within the United States. Even in our schools, especially our high schools. Anyone that looked as if they were Arab or Muslim, had to endure death threats, assaults and discrimination.
As the 22nd anniversary of that horrendous terrorist attack nears, I think it is important for everyone that was born after 2001 to know the agony, the hate and fear felt by the Americans. How did this attack affect our communities? Is this horrific event taught in our schools? Is it even known that members of our community perished from the attacks in New York, at the Pentagon and in Pennsylvania?
People lost their husbands and wives, their mothers, fathers, their siblings, and they were robbed of the love from their families and friends. Sept. 11, 2001, took an emotional toll on the Americans that day and weeks following. The impacts of the attacks were deeply felt and slow to dissipate.
This attack caused significant economic damage in the immediate aftermath that affected people losing their jobs, fellow employees sacrificing their 40-hour weeks so that their coworkers would not be laid off. In the vicinity of the World Trade Center in lower Manhattan, Washington, D.C., and Virginia, almost 18,000 small businesses were shut down or destroyed. Of course, travel, tourism, hospitality, entertainment and financial-services sectors hit an all-time low.
In tribute to the human spirit we saw in the actions of those at the World Trade Centers in New York City, the Pentagon and Somerset County, Pa., and throughout the nation during that time, I hope all Americans will take a moment of silence on 9/11 to remember the victims and to remember the freedoms we Americans have. For the fight of our freedoms, the safety of ourselves, our loved ones and for our nation's future is unfortunately far from over.
My heartfelt thanks to the courageous first responders, to our military and to the American citizens that has the willingness to make sacrifices during a crisis so that America will continue to succeed and be strong.
I am so proud to be an American — God bless America.