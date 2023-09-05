I remember Sept. 11, 2001, when my office and I received word that Flight 11 crashed into the World Trade Center's North Tower at 8:46 a.m. Flight 175 crashed into the South Tower at 9:03 a.m.

I was stunned. Close to home, the west side of the Pentagon was hit at 9:37 a.m. and at 10:03 a.m. United Flight 93 crashed near Shanksville, Pa. It was hard to grasp the gutless and demonic acts that were perpetrated against our country, our freedoms and thousands of truly innocent lives. In a period of 22 minutes, a senseless execution to our beloved country took place.


  

