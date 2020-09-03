Cheryl Allison (who wrote the Aug. 18 letter, “Those who ignore history are doomed to repeat it”) ponders why Confederate monuments were erected and why these and others are now being desecrated and removed. She opines that their useful presence may be “to remind us of that terrible time in history, so we don’t repeat it.”
A defeated, conquered and defiant people erected memorials of their rebellion against a federal government for political, economic and territorial grievances. With the passing of generations of people, the monuments have become representations of an era and events in American history.
The removal of all things related to the Confederacy or associated with the history of slavery is a moral pretext. It has nothing to do with being offensive to some people. It is not a tactic in a cultural war. After being exorcised from the public view, what will have been achieved?
Power is the ability to direct or influence the behavior of others or the course of events. The removal of Confederate memorials is a calculated exercise of political power to challenge authority. For example, on the occasion of the removal of the Confederate flag from the grounds of the South Carolina statehouse in 2015, the chair of the Democratic National Committee, Deborah Wasserman Schultz, joyfully proclaimed, “We made them do it!” It was all about politics and power and nothing more. It was a means to an end.
Eradicating Confederate and slavery symbols is a ploy to distract attention away from their real goal — gaining and maintaining political power. Marxist conflict theory envisions class warfare as the means of changing the power dynamics between groups; however, this strategy has not been effective in the United States. Therefore, fomenting racial and ethnic conflict has been substituted.
Communist, socialist and fascist ideologies — all left-wing and authoritarian in the left-right political spectrum — were politically marginalized as third parties until the take-over of the Democratic Party in 1968. Now, as stated by Socialist Bernie Sanders at the Democratic National Convention, “many of the ideas that we fought for, that just a few years ago were considered radical, are now mainstream.”
Along the way, they have been aided by useful idiots, who remove a statue of Chief Justice Roger B. Taney in Annapolis in the dark of night, or kneel and pander in Congress while wearing a culturally appropriated African Kente cloth.
