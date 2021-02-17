I have lived in Charles County on Route 210 between Bryans Road and Indian Head for 59 years. This is also where I vote and pay taxes.
Recently I read on The Hill website about a proposal attributed to Sen. Arthur Ellis (D-Charles) which would rename Route 210 Indian Head Highway to “President Barack Obama Highway.” The basis being the current name of Route 210, Indian Head Highway, could be offensive to some groups of people.
Renaming the road does nothing to address Route 210 as one of the most dangerous state highways in the United States. It is crowded with more and more commuters from Southern Maryland each year who risk their lives traveling to and from work.
Retired persons like me who no longer commute are still unable to use Route 210 as a means to reliably travel to the rest of the Washington, D.C., area because of the congestion and traffic accidents. I cannot believe any of the people of Southern Maryland will be better served by focusing on the name of a road which is so badly in need of structural improvements, re-engineering and a complete revolution in planning from that which has been ad hoc and after the fact to forward thinking in regard to traffic volumes, flow, usefulness to the communities which are supposed to be served, and of course safety.
The name of Route 210 is derived from the town of Indian Head which is at the southern terminus of Route 210. Route 210 was originally constructed to support the Naval Powder Factory facility which itself has been renamed numerous times since the late 1800s.
Any plan to rename the road should not only consider the cost to taxpayers, confusion to travelers, offense to groups of people, but also that Barack Obama has no history in the area. If the name Indian Head Highway is not suitable, then remove the name and leave it as Route 210 is the simplest least controversial choice. If the highway must have a name and must change then make it something equally locally identifiable as one of the other towns Route 210 passes through or in proximity to. Maryland towns and communities along Route 210 come to mind as possible logical choices like Oxon Hill, Ft. Washington, Silesia, Piscataway, Accokeek, Pomonkey and Glymont.
Until the real deficiencies of Route 210 are addressed, by any other name, it is an offensive road for those who have no choice but to travel on it in its present condition. I urge you to address the real offensive aspect of Route 210 like congestion and safety which impact everyone in very real ways every day.