In his April 4 letter to the editor in Southern Maryland News, Mark Smith regurgitates the usual climate change talking points.
Those include the earth’s warming at an alarming rate due to humans adding carbon dioxide to the atmosphere; computer models project global temperatures will rise over the next 20, 50 and 100 years; and the elimination of fossil fuels will gradually slow and even halt the approaching climate apocalypse.
It is true the earth has warmed by 1 degree in the last 100 years, yet Greenland’s ice cap has remained the same size for 80 years. Go figure.
Meteorologists can generally forecast weather patterns for up to a week with 80% accuracy. Their 10-day forecasts drop to about 50% accuracy. Anything beyond that is pure speculation. It seems the longer range of the forecast, the less accurate it is. Yet such a significant drop in accuracy doesn’t deter climate-change alarmists from citing long-range forecasts from 25 years up to 100 years away as a reason for concern.
Some government reports show that heat waves in the U.S. are no more frequent than they were in 1900. Hurricane frequency is no different than it was a century ago, floods have not increased globally and worldwide climate-related deaths have been in decline for 70 years. However, what has increased significantly is the amount of news coverage given to them.
Climate alarmists point to windmills and solar panels as viable alternatives for fossil fuels, but they seem unconcerned and won’t address the tragic effects these alternatives may have on wildlife.
Research conducted by the American Bird Conservancy in 2017 shows that hundreds of thousands of birds and bats are killed by the blades on wind turbines. The Center for Biological Diversity sees California’s Altamont Pass wind farm as “a population sink for golden eagles as well as burrowing owls,” and England’s Royal Society for the Preservation of Birds is concerned that wind farms built along the English coast could result in the extinction of endangered sea birds.
So, more wind farms equals less birds and bats.
A study conducted by the National Oceanographic and Atmospheric Association revealed that offshore wind farms harm whales, dolphins and other mammals. The study found that the number of beached whales and dolphins have increased since offshore wind farms have been operational.
Solar farms are not exempt from killing birds either. The farms generate heat up to 900 degrees, and birds that fly over solar-farm areas can burn up.
The climate-change activists who want do away with fossil fuels should think about what happened in Texas after politicians incentivized the state’s Electric Reliability Council to transition from reliable fossil fuels to the “renewable” energy from wind turbines and solar panels.
During a five-day period in February 2021, four million residents in Dallas lost power during a snowstorm. Hundreds died as a result of freezing temperatures. Renewable energy only works when the weather cooperates. During that deadly snowstorm, solar panels couldn’t capture sunlight, and the blades on wind turbines were rendered inoperable from the storm’s snow and ice.
Fossil fuels such as coal, natural gas and nuclear power have a track record of producing an inexpensive, steady, reliable flow of electricity. So the next time an overnight expert tells you that wind and solar are a viable solution for America’s energy needs, ask them if they have taken in account the disastrous effects renewables have on wildlife and the environment.