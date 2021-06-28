Throughout the last year feelings of isolation and loneliness became all too familiar to everyone. The COVID-19 pandemic has negatively impacted the mental health of many Americans. However, senior citizens and their caregivers have arguably been among those most impacted.
Nursing home residents and their loved ones had to endure a year of incredibly strict regulations, often not being able to see or hug friends and family. Safety has always been a top priority at Restore Health Rehabilitation Center, still residents and caregivers alike were disappointed and even scared when visitation was restricted. While most everyone has been understanding and supportive of the precautions put in place, this disruption turned many people’s routine upside down for more than a year.
These measures took quite a toll on the mental health and well-being of families and caregivers. Many family members visited the facility daily prior to COVID-19. Overnight, those visits had to stop which created a radical change to their lifestyle.
The uncertainty and separation were incredibly difficult for all those involved. Our staff looked for ways to brighten the moods of residents by evolving programming and looking for creative ways to help keep residents and families connected, such as through regular video chats and drive-through events. This round-the-clock job was no easy feat, especially with the heightened emphasis on monitoring seniors’ mental health since they were isolated in their rooms. But we realized this effort was just as important for the mental health of residents’ families too.
Open communication has always been of utmost importance at Restore Health Rehabilitation Center, and it has been even more critical during the COVID-19 pandemic. With family members losing access to the facility, keeping folks updated became a vital part of the job. Our staff placed themselves in the shoes of the family members and acknowledged that their concerns in such an uncertain situation were valid and justified. Residents’ families found reassurance and comfort in the frequent updates that the staff was able to provide.
Fortunately, as the world slowly turns a new leaf and shifts back to the version of normal we used to know, Restore Health Rehabilitation Center has been able to reopen its doors. This reopening has brought great mental relief for the seniors and caregivers.
The staff still adheres to the strict measures of the Infection Prevention Control Program that were implemented early on in the pandemic, including disinfecting between visits, screening all visitors, and providing rapid tests for indoor visits prior to entry to the facility. These steps have added a layer of precaution and safety for everyone.
When visitation started earlier this spring, the time blocks quickly filled up. Residents and families are eager to catch up on lost time and will no longer take the embrace of their loved ones for granted.
Our staff is just as excited to experience these reunions and foster relationships with the most important people in our residents’ lives. We are grateful for newfound optimism and hope for a brighter, happier future at Restore Health Rehabilitation Center.
Calanthia Green, White Plains
The writer is the administrator at Restore Health Rehabilitation Center.