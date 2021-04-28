We the people have to get our country back from the politicians and their sponsors. The intent of our founding fathers and the Constitution with the Bill of Rights must be protected from further assault. Our representatives no longer represent us the majority.
We must have a balanced budget to be a responsible government. We should limit the expenditure to the revenue received in the two-year-old election year.
Our “professional politicians” (who are no longer truly representative of their constituents, instead their sponsors) could stop the barrage of negative ads by their PACs, etc., and just answer the eternal question: “Are you better off now than when you elected me?”. They could tell us what they did to make our country better and grow (just positive ads in the media, but may not necessarily true).
We should reduce politicians fighting and trading earmarks for their special interests by implementing term limits.
Recurring expenditures could be budgeted to a fixed percentage of our yearly budget and not political whims, like Defund The Police and using any emotional crisis for political advantage, and raising PAC money on both sides.
Improve our taxes to be more fair for all, poor and rich.
Eliminate all deductions (except for dependents) and write offs. Simplify federal taxing and limit spending with a fixed budget.
God bless and save our, once great, USA country.