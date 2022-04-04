I am responding to the March 18 letter to the editor by Bernadette Smith headlined “Vote for freedom, not global totalitarianism.”
The picture being painted of Republican candidate for governor Kelly Schulz is untrue. Schulz is an outstanding woman who worked her way through college while raising a family as a single-parent, was a small business owner, elected twice to the Maryland House of Delegates, and served as the secretary of labor managing 2,000 employees and a budget of $375 million and growing Maryland’s apprenticeship program to include more than 10,000 apprentices statewide.
Schulz has served as secretary of commerce in Republican Gov. Larry Hogan’s second term making Maryland the most improved state for business.
Republican candidate for governor Dan Cox’s biography states he is a sole practice attorney and first-term delegate.
The governor of Maryland has the responsibility to promote the well-being of its 6 million citizens, ensure a quality education for all of its children, support responsible law enforcement and the safety for all of its citizens and communities, and promote economic opportunity. Schulz has the executive experience, skills and vision to lead Maryland — safe, steady and prosperous.
As to the scare tactics and hyperbole of Mrs. Smith’s letter — yes, Bernadette, it is hyperbole to the point of untruth. Schulz is not a part of a Global Pandemic & Biodefense Center. Her name is listed as a public sector ex officio (by virtue of her office) of the Regional Congress of Connected DMV (a public, private, academic and community organization for the District, Maryland, Virginia), not the center. The secretary of commerce of the Commonwealth of Virginia also serves ex officio to Connected DMV.
According to its website, the Global Pandemic Prevention & Biodefense Center is a nonprofit that is locating in Montgomery County to develop and stockpile monoclonal antibodies in case of future emerging infectious diseases. As for the “just wear the damn masks” — Hogan set this policy in his efforts to help keep Marylanders’ safe in an emerging pandemic when no one knew how dangerous it was to be and options were limited. While I did not like the mask wearing, I do understand and appreciate that the governor was trying to keep us safe. I am grateful for his dedication and efforts. Schulz has stated as a candidate for governor that she does not support mask mandates or vaccine mandates.
Marylanders would be better served if candidates and their supporters focused on what the candidates want to do for the people of Maryland and not try to smear and distort the record and views of their competitors. I agree we can’t afford to sit out this election. My efforts and my vote for governor will go to Kelly Schulz for a steady, safe and prosperous Maryland.
Ella Ennis, Port Republic