The purpose of a proclamation by the commissioners of St. Mary’s County is “To proclaim a day, week, or month in awareness of a cause, issue, or occasion. The intention of a proclamation is to honor, celebrate, or create awareness of an event or significant issue.”

The June 6, 2023, proclamation of “LGBTQIA Pride Month in St. Mary ‘s County” cites community contributions, the diversity of the community, the county striving to be a safe space that does not tolerate violence, harassment or hate speech, the 54th anniversary of the Stonewall Inn protest in New York City and urges “all residents to respect, honor, celebrate, and strengthen a culture of inclusiveness and acceptance.” Similar proclamations were issued in 2021 and 2022.


  

