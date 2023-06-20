The purpose of a proclamation by the commissioners of St. Mary’s County is “To proclaim a day, week, or month in awareness of a cause, issue, or occasion. The intention of a proclamation is to honor, celebrate, or create awareness of an event or significant issue.”
The June 6, 2023, proclamation of “LGBTQIA Pride Month in St. Mary ‘s County” cites community contributions, the diversity of the community, the county striving to be a safe space that does not tolerate violence, harassment or hate speech, the 54th anniversary of the Stonewall Inn protest in New York City and urges “all residents to respect, honor, celebrate, and strengthen a culture of inclusiveness and acceptance.” Similar proclamations were issued in 2021 and 2022.
Maryland Gov. Wes Moore (D) issued a proclamation on June 1 this year, noting, “More than 500,000 residents [8% of 6.2 million] in Maryland identify as lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer, questioning, intersex, agender, asexual, aromantic, and additional gender and sexual identities.” This is the first time since 2013 that a Maryland governor has issued a Pride Month proclamation.
The St. Mary’s County proclamation was made redundant by the governor. It was not needed to create awareness of the LGBTQIA+ community, which saturates the media with attention getting and is obsessively promoted, especially in the public schools.
The LGBTQIA+ community has reason to celebrate the beginning of their civil rights movement on June 28, 1969, in New York City against police harassment. In 1969 there were anti-same sex relations state laws, homosexuality was classified as a mental disorder, and religious opposition was widespread. Much has changed since 1969 regarding LGBTQIA+ rights, for example, repealing anti-sodomy laws and legalizing same-sex marriage.
However, why is their community-centered celebration foisted upon everyone else for an entire month? Would not a one-day remembrance of Stonewall Inn on June 28 suffice? In contrast, the celebration of Earth Day on April 22 is a one-day event.
In my opinion, one reason is the Democratic Party exploiting the gay rights movement for its political benefit. After 30 years, the federal government first recognized the month in 1999 when President Bill Clinton (D) declared June “Gay & Lesbian Pride Month.” In 2009, President Barack Obama (D) declared June “LGBT Pride Month.” In 2016, Obama designated the site of the New York City riots — Stonewall Inn, Christopher Park, and the surrounding streets and sidewalks — a national monument. On June 1, 2021, President Joe Biden (D) further expanded the observance to “Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, and Queer (LGBTQ+) Pride Month.”
Pandering is defined as “a manipulative device used by politicians to agree and support the popular view of a particular group or groups of people in order secure their vote,” which Pride Month exemplifies.
Surely, the St. Mary’s, all-Republican, county commissioners do not think their token act will garner them votes and goodwill in a predominately pro-Democratic Party, LGBTQIA+ community. Instead, it may have the consequence of guilt by association with extremes within this community’s movement.