Hope is on the horizon for Maryland, and it comes in the form of Dan Cox, a Republican candidate for governor, and his selection for lieutenant governor, Gordana Schifanelli.
Schifanelli is an attorney by trade, married to a former Army special forces officer and a mom to three boys. She is a dynamic force who has the intellect, the will and the heart to help restore America’s long-held values of freedom and Constitutional rights.
Schifanelli cherishes freedom because she knows what it’s like to live without it. She grew up in a communist household in Belgrade, Yugoslavia, and states, “I have seen the evils of communism unfold before my eyes. I’ve lived it for 28 years and I am watching the same evil creeping into our schools and communities.”
The Cox/Schifanelli priorities include: Promoting school choice; opposing the teaching of critical race theory; promoting American patriotism; supporting parental rights; opposing vaccine or mask mandates; lowering property, income and retirement taxes; keeping small businesses and families in Maryland; defending and funding the police; and stopping sanctuary cities and trafficking.
These policies will translate into a better quality of life for us all. Parents will be making decisions for their children without government interference, businesses will thrive, more money will be kept in our pockets and unconstitutional health and wellness mandates will be a thing of the past.
Primary Election Day is June 28, with early voting from June 16 to 23. To vote for Cox/Schifanelli in the primary you must be a registered Republican. Register today, so you can put these two powerhouses in office.
Come to Babes Boys Tavern in Waldorf on Tuesday, Feb. 1, where Schifanelli will be the guest speaker at the Charles County Republican Central Committee meeting, which begins at 7 p.m.
Please note that my endorsement for Cox/Schifanelli is my personal opinion and in no way speaks on behalf of any Republican organization, including CCRCC or the Republican Women of Charles County.