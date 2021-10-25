How might one go about attempting to rig the outcome of the St. Mary’s County 2022 election of county commissioners?
One means available currently is through the redistricting of the county commissioner election districts. For example, presume that Commissioner John O’Connor (R) wants to craft a three-vote majority comprised of himself, Commissioner Eric Colvin (R) of District 1 and candidate Marcus Drake (R) of District 2.
Drake would be opposing incumbent Commissioner Mike Hewitt (R). How might redistricting help Drake? One means would be to redistrict Hewitt out of District 2 and into District 4.
However, this would require a radical reconfiguration of District 4 (Great Mills, Lexington Park, California, Hollywood). That is exactly what is being proposed by extending District 4 along the north side of Route 235 to Oakville and moving Great Mills into District 1.
Both Colvin and Drake benefit and Hewitt is stabbed in the back. The principal proponent of this scheme is committee member Matt Burgan, who was appointed by Colvin.
There is another factor of concern. The contrived reconfiguration of District 4 works to dilute the African American vote in the Lexington Park area, which will aid Del. Brian Crosby’s (D) crusade to replace at-large voting with by-district voting.
Regardless of the final commissioner districts, the most important outcomes of the 2022 county commissioner Republican primary elections are the defeat of O’Connor, Colvin and Drake, and their conspiratorial aspirations.