Republicans are becoming a national joke in their deranged pursuit to overturn the recent election. The following abbreviated list shows why.
First, in the over fifty lawsuits they have filed, the word “fraud” is nowhere to be found. Why? Because the lawyers bringing these cases could produce no tangible evidence of it and they know that they can go to jail and/or be disbarred for lying to a court. And the courts, including the Supreme Court in which Trump’s buddies hold a majority, have — with one minor exception — thrown all these cases out.
Second, Republicans have contorted themselves to the point that they argued in certain cases that election laws they themselves passed in prior years should be declared unconstitutional. They profess their love of states’ rights out of one side of their mouths and then ask federal courts to nullify state election processes out of the other.
Third, the attorney general of the United States, a Trump supporter if there ever was one, declared — after what you may be assured was a very diligent search — that nothing was found that would affect the results of the election.
Fourth, a lowly bureaucrat in the Department of Homeland Security, a Republican appointee whose job it was to assure the integrity of the election process, declared that this was the most secure election in our history. And then got fired.
Fifth is the spectacle of the circular firing squad in Georgia with Republicans threatening their own because they won’t accept Trump’s fantasies as reality.
Sixth, there is the former Texas law officer who ran a vehicle off the road, threatened the driver — an air conditioning technician — with a weapon, and put him on the ground until local authorities arrived because he was convinced that the truck contained 750,000 fraudulent ballots which, upon inspection, turned out to have been cleverly disguised as air conditioning parts and tools.
And finally, the only documented case of voter fraud that I know of is that of a Pennsylvania Republican who posed as his dead mother to cast an illegal vote for Trump.
All of which would be funny if it weren’t so sad — and dangerous.