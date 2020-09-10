At a time when we are afraid to go out to the store, or to a restaurant, and even questioning sending our kids to school; I would like to take a minute to share this story:
My son J.W. has worked out at Pax Fitness Center, formally the Medically Oriented Gym, for many years. J.W. has cerebral palsy, it is necessary for him to have a regular exercise routine to help stretch his muscles which aides in loosening tight legs and arms, as well as strengthen important muscles for daily support.
After the COVID-19 virus closed the gym we were worried about when his exercise program would resume. Even after the gym was allowed to reopen we were concerned about our safety while working out. This is week number three and I feel very comfortable with his workouts at the gym. The equipment is cleaned regularly, everyone wears masks — gym members and staff alike.
Thanks Pax Fitness for restoring an important routine in our lives.