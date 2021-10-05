As a Calvert County school bus driver, I am extremely disappointed that the county dropped funding for our $25,000 life insurance plan that we’ve had for many years.
We were informed of this at the beginning of the school year, and at a time when we were already critically short of bus drivers. What was the county thinking?
Decisions like this will not help to retain drivers, or to recruit new drivers. This action truly shows that there is little concern for the health and welfare of professional and dedicated bus drivers in Calvert County. For many drivers, this is the only life insurance that they have. We are already working with limited health care benefits, and the lowest pay of all surrounding counties. It’s no wonder why drivers have left and are continuing to leave.
I am seriously considering resigning my position as a Calvert County school bus driver if our $25,000 life insurance plan is not reinstated by Nov. 1, 2021. This means that you are going to lose a good driver, and maybe many more.
Drivers go above and beyond the call of duty. We are asked to do more while being given less. We drive in all kinds of weather conditions, we continue to drive in a pandemic, and handle difficult situations that pop up in an instant. Calvert bus drivers are special people and have what it takes to perform this tough job in trying times.
We ask that you do these things: approve funding for our life insurance plan before Nov. 1 and set salaries that are equal to surrounding counties. Provide funding for a better health insurance plan. Put us on par with the benefits that Calvert County government employees are entitled to. Treat us with the respect and dignity that we deserve.
Do these things and there will be no bus driver shortage.
So, let’s help each other. First, start by giving the contractors funding for our life insurance so that they can get a policy in place by Nov. 1. We will continue to provide dedicated and professional service, and some drivers even may return. Parents will be happy, the transportation office will be happy, and the county will be known for “doing the right thing” for bus drivers.