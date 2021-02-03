For the most part, the current and former town councils for the incorporated Town of La Plata have done exceptionally good jobs tending to the intricate details of running our local government. I have witnessed, first hand, the hours of meetings, work sessions, committee work, etc. that town council members perform and am grateful for their service.
They are supported by an experienced, highly qualified group of employees (worker bees) who keep our town running smoothly. It needs to be said more often, I’m certain. However, there is one area in which this, and previous town councils, have been lacking. This involves large and/or potentially contentious annexations.
In the Jan. 1, 2021, edition of the Southern Maryland News was published a letter I had written to the editor regarding an annexation request of 5780 Crain Highway lacking a detailed proposal of how this land would be developed. In it I questioned why our town council would even consider such a request since the petitioner won’t divulge their proposal, especially considering the history of this property (former Super Walmart proposed site).
During the business meeting of Jan. 25, 2021, I spoke during the public hearing stating that in 35 years of regular attendance at town meetings, I couldn’t recall any large annexation requests unaccompanied with a detailed proposal of development. Some examples would include the HUB, Hawthorne Yards, Rosewick Corner, Agricopia, Kings Grant, Quailwood, etc. Councilman Simpson cited recent annexations of a few residences just outside our town limits due to failing septic/wells. Mayor James concurred. How dishonest. Everyone knew that inherent in these requests was the understanding that these annexations were to acquire our water and sewer and nothing else. How shameful is this?
I cautioned our town council not to consider this annexation request without obtaining a detailed proposal concerning the future development that would occur. Needless to say, the request was considered and passed unanimously.
After 45 days this agreement will be ratified and residents will have no recourse should something undesirable be developed in the future. All this compliments of our town council members Matthew Simpson, Brent Finagin, Emily Mudd Hendricks and Paddy Muda, and Mayor Jeanine E. James.