In their ultimate wisdom, during the last legislative session our state legislators from Charles County decided that the state of Maryland does not have enough gun laws in the books. That body seemingly decided to vote against the Constitution of the United States of America. They decided on their own not to honor a recent U.S. Supreme Court decision that clearly outlines how gun laws should be interpreted.

I know this is a highly controversial topic. However, regardless of your opinion, our legislators have started picking away our guaranteed constitutional rights, which should worry everyone.


  

