In their ultimate wisdom, during the last legislative session our state legislators from Charles County decided that the state of Maryland does not have enough gun laws in the books. That body seemingly decided to vote against the Constitution of the United States of America. They decided on their own not to honor a recent U.S. Supreme Court decision that clearly outlines how gun laws should be interpreted.
I know this is a highly controversial topic. However, regardless of your opinion, our legislators have started picking away our guaranteed constitutional rights, which should worry everyone.
Sen. Arthur Ellis, Del. Debra Davis and Del. Edith J. Patterson voted for this bill. Del. C.T. Wilson did not cast a vote, I guess since he finally got his pet project through, he has nothing left to do.
These past few years, violence committed by criminals using a gun has risen dramatically. We hear and see this daily. We read this in our local papers as well as national papers. Groups of people are being mowed down by these criminals. They fire indiscreetly and care less whom they murder.
No matter how many laws are passed restricting guns, the criminal will not abide by these laws. Look at the number of armed carjackings, armed robberies and random shootings.
As of Oct. 1, 2023, no licensed concealed carry citizen in the state of Maryland will be allowed to enjoy a meal out with their family if that restaurant serves liquor, regardless of if the permit holder is not consuming that liquor (it’s always been illegal to drink and carry). We can no longer enter any public facility, such as a store or mall, unless the building is marked that it is OK to enter with a concealed gun. You cannot even go to your friend’s house while armed unless he has identified beforehand in writing or posting a sign it’s OK.
Sadly our legislators feel they know best, so the only recourse we, as legal, trained concealed carry permit holders, can do is on Oct. 1 boycott these restaurants, these shops, malls or any other places restricted by this seemingly unconstitutional law. Have the restaurants and retailers call Annapolis to let them know how badly their business is suffering due to the actions. Ellis, Patterson, Wilson and Davis may listen to them.