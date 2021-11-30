On Nov. 15, I had a chance to speak at a meeting of the Charles County Planning Commission. I spoke in favor of a change to the septic tier mapping around Newburg that would aid in the conservation of a thoroughly rural and agricultural area where installation of city sewer would be a waste of county resources. I highly encourage readers to look up and support this tier mapping amendment, but that is not why I felt the need to write this letter.
During the meeting, a member of the planning commission expressed some views that I find extremely troubling in a member of a governmental commission. This member (who I will not name for the sake of propriety) stated his disagreement with the current policy during public hearings, where equal time is apportioned to all citizens who wish to speak. In particular, it seems that he feels that certain citizens should get preferential treatment during the public hearing process.
Currently, any person registering to speak at a public hearing in Charles County receives three minutes to voice their views on a topic. This ensures that every person has a voice, and that all are treated as equals under the policy. It is an invaluable tool in government transparency, accessibility and accountability. And since there are no caveats to this equal allotment, all speakers are treated as equals, their views equally worthy of expression in the eyes of a representative government.
It was this equal allotment that the commission member took umbrage with. He stated that he felt that landowners should be awarded more time to talk than “other speakers.” He seems specifically perturbed that representatives of community groups received equal time to speak since “they don’t have the land” and “they don’t have the dollars'.'
I invite readers to view the recording of this session to hear the direct quotation. I also feel it necessary to point out that the speaker to whom he was showing preference was not an actual impacted resident but the representation for a corporate land owner.
The idea that this man was supporting is, frankly, antithetical to the very idea of equal treatment under the law. The right to speak, and to petition the government, is the bedrock of American liberty. To curtail this right for some because they lack land or money is an assault on the liberty and equality upon which the ideals of America are built.
To begin an official policy of gate-keeping access to government and the ability to voice one’s views on legislation based on material wealth, be it land or funds, would be positively disastrous. The fact that members of our governmental commissions would entertain such ideas is deeply disconcerting.
Decisions made by the planning commission don’t just affect land owners. They don’t just affect the wealthy. Decisions made by the Charles County government that could impact the economy, public health and the access of all to clean air and clean water are of concern to each and every person in the county and the region. We are all part of one community, united and equal, and we deserve to be treated as such.
Benjamin Hance, Great Mills
The writer is chair of the Southern Maryland Sierra Club.